Global Crayfish Market 2019-2023 | 14% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global crayfish market is expected to post a CAGR of over 14% during
the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005268/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global crayfish market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Modern consumers are increasingly concerned about several factors,
including health and wellness, safety, social impact, and experience.
This has encouraged the proliferation of health clinics and diet experts
to help consumers plan their diet and food intake. Consumers are
increasingly adding crayfish to their diet, owing to its great taste
along with the health benefits, which include high-protein and low-fat
content. This has led to an increase in the consumption of crayfish in
emerging and underdeveloped nations to address the issue of widespread
malnutrition. Moreover, cooked crayfish offers nutrient components,
including vitamin B, copper, selenium, protein, iron, zinc, and amino
acids. This makes the consumption of crayfish ideal for the brain, eyes,
and skin. Thus, the use of crayfish is expected to rise considerably in
both emerging and advanced economies during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, demand for processed and packaged crayfish will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
crayfish market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes
other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market
growth over 2019-2023.
Global crayfish market: Demand for processed
and packaged crayfish
The growing demand for processed and packaged crayfish is one of the key
trends expected to gain prominence in the forthcoming years. Consumers
are increasingly demanding packaged and processed crayfish owing to the
seasonal availability of fresh crayfish. Vendors are increasingly
focusing on offering different varieties of processed crayfishes,
including boiled, cooked and chilled, frozen, seasoned, and
ready-to-cook canned varieties. Also, vendors are offering processed
types, including tail meat and cooked or cleaned packaged crayfish
varieties. Another trend gaining prominence in the crayfish packaging
market is the purging of crayfish on the farms where it is caught. Thus,
the rising demand for processed and packaged crayfish will foster the
crayfish market growth during the forecast period.
“Large retailers are selling varieties of processed and packaged fish
in both online and offline stores. Even local companies are using online
retail platforms to offer processed crayfish to reach out to a wider
target audience. Thus, packaged crayfish varieties are reaching to
consumers through large retailers, online retailers, which will boost
market growth over the forecast period,” says a senior research
analyst at Technavio.
Global crayfish market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global crayfish market by type
(farmed crayfish and wild crayfish) and geographic regions (APAC, North
America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
APAC led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and
South America, respectively. The market dominance of APAC can be
attributed to the increasing production and consumption of crayfish
across various emerging economies including Vietnam, Indonesia, China,
and India.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005268/en/