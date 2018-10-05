Global Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Deployment of Parcel Lockers Boosts Growth | Technavio

Technavio
predicts the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market to register
a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cross-border E-commerce logistics market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key driver for the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market is
the growing global e-commerce industry. The global e-commerce market can
be segmented into the domestic and cross-border e-commerce markets.
During the forecast period, the global e-commerce market is expected to
grow to USD 1,256 billion. In 2017, APAC was the largest contributor to
the global cross-border e-commerce market, followed by Western Europe
and North America.
This global
cross-border e-commerce logistics market research report
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact
the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing deployment of parcel
lockers as one of the key trends in the global cross-border e-commerce
logistics market:
Global cross-border e-commerce logistics
market: Increasing deployment of parcel lockers
The parcel lockers have been gaining popularity due to the growing
e-commerce market. The e-commerce and logistics companies are setting up
their parcel lockers at certain locations across the globe. When placing
an order online, the customer can opt for the package to be delivered to
the lockers. This eliminates the chances of failed deliveries and is
therefore convenient for both the delivery service provider and receiver.
“Parcel lockers can be used to return packages and provide quick
alerts to the customers. Several major vendors are employing parcel
lockers for cross-border e-commerce delivery. The expansions in the
parcel locker services by vendors are anticipated to strengthen the
presence of e-commerce logistics players in the global cross-border
e-commerce industry,” says a senior research analyst at
Technavio.
Global cross-border e-commerce logistics
market: Segmentation analysis
This cross-border e-commerce logistics market analysis report segments
the market by service (transportation and warehousing) and geography
(the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 38% of the market share,
followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The cross-border
e-commerce logistics market in APAC is growing due to the increasing
e-commerce trade in countries such as India and China. APAC is expected
to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
