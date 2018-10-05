Global Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Deployment of Parcel Lockers Boosts Growth | Technavio

Technavio predicts the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market to register a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market is the growing global e-commerce industry. The global e-commerce market can be segmented into the domestic and cross-border e-commerce markets. During the forecast period, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow to USD 1,256 billion. In 2017, APAC was the largest contributor to the global cross-border e-commerce market, followed by Western Europe and North America.

This global cross-border e-commerce logistics market research report provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing deployment of parcel lockers as one of the key trends in the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market:

Global cross-border e-commerce logistics market: Increasing deployment of parcel lockers

The parcel lockers have been gaining popularity due to the growing e-commerce market. The e-commerce and logistics companies are setting up their parcel lockers at certain locations across the globe. When placing an order online, the customer can opt for the package to be delivered to the lockers. This eliminates the chances of failed deliveries and is therefore convenient for both the delivery service provider and receiver.

“Parcel lockers can be used to return packages and provide quick alerts to the customers. Several major vendors are employing parcel lockers for cross-border e-commerce delivery. The expansions in the parcel locker services by vendors are anticipated to strengthen the presence of e-commerce logistics players in the global cross-border e-commerce industry,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global cross-border e-commerce logistics market: Segmentation analysis

This cross-border e-commerce logistics market analysis report segments the market by service (transportation and warehousing) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 38% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The cross-border e-commerce logistics market in APAC is growing due to the increasing e-commerce trade in countries such as India and China. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

