Global Cryosurgery Devices Market 2018-2022| Increase in Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global cryosurgery devices market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing geriatric population. Globally, the geriatric population (65 years and above) has been increasing over the years. With growing age, some medical conditions are difficult to treat such as Epulis fissuratum, which is a mucosal hyperplasia resulting from chronic low-grade trauma induced by a denture flange. Dentists make use of cryosurgery devices to treat Epulis fissuratum due to its excellent hemorrhage and pain control, postoperative healing, and its ability to deal with lesions in sites that would be difficult to treat.

This market research report on the global cryosurgery devices market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in mergers and acquisitions as one of the key emerging trends in the global cryosurgery devices market:

Global cryosurgery devices market: Increase in mergers and acquisitions

The global cryosurgery market is highly competitive and dominated by key players such as BTG International, CSA Medical, Medtronic, HealthTronics. A significant market share in the global cryosurgery devices market is distributed among these major vendors, hence it becomes difficult for a new player to enter the market and gain substantial revenue. Also, the cryosurgery research activities are expensive for small and medium players. These factors lead to an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions.

“Major players in the market are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as acquiring or merging with small players to increase their product offerings and widen their product portfolios. Also, these companies are entering into collaborations, partnerships, and distribution agreements to gain significant revenue,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

Global cryosurgery devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cryosurgery devices market by product (instruments and consumables and accessories) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 41%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region was led by the US followed by Canada and Brazil. Factors such as high demand for cryosurgery, significant investments in healthcare research in North America, and the rising incidences of cancer drive the market.

