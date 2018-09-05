Global Cryosurgery Devices Market 2018-2022| Increase in Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global cryosurgery devices market 2018-2022 is expected to post a
CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005965/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cryosurgery devices market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing geriatric
population. Globally, the geriatric population (65 years and above) has
been increasing over the years. With growing age, some medical
conditions are difficult to treat such as Epulis fissuratum, which is a
mucosal hyperplasia resulting from chronic low-grade trauma induced by a
denture flange. Dentists make use of cryosurgery devices to treat Epulis
fissuratum due to its excellent hemorrhage and pain control,
postoperative healing, and its ability to deal with lesions in sites
that would be difficult to treat.
This market research report on the global
cryosurgery devices market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis
of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook
during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a
major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market
and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in mergers and
acquisitions as one of the key emerging trends in the global cryosurgery
devices market:
Global cryosurgery devices market: Increase in
mergers and acquisitions
The global cryosurgery market is highly competitive and dominated by key
players such as BTG International, CSA Medical, Medtronic,
HealthTronics. A significant market share in the global cryosurgery
devices market is distributed among these major vendors, hence it
becomes difficult for a new player to enter the market and gain
substantial revenue. Also, the cryosurgery research activities are
expensive for small and medium players. These factors lead to an
increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions.
“Major players in the market are adopting inorganic growth strategies
such as acquiring or merging with small players to increase their
product offerings and widen their product portfolios. Also, these
companies are entering into collaborations, partnerships, and
distribution agreements to gain significant revenue,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.
Global cryosurgery devices market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global cryosurgery devices
market by product (instruments and consumables and accessories) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 41%,
followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region was led by the US
followed by Canada and Brazil. Factors such as high demand for
cryosurgery, significant investments in healthcare research in North
America, and the rising incidences of cancer drive the market.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005965/en/