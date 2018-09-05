Log in
Global Cryosurgery Devices Market 2018-2022| Increase in Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost Demand | Technavio

09/05/2018 | 04:30pm EDT

The global cryosurgery devices market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005965/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cryosurgery devices market from 2 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cryosurgery devices market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing geriatric population. Globally, the geriatric population (65 years and above) has been increasing over the years. With growing age, some medical conditions are difficult to treat such as Epulis fissuratum, which is a mucosal hyperplasia resulting from chronic low-grade trauma induced by a denture flange. Dentists make use of cryosurgery devices to treat Epulis fissuratum due to its excellent hemorrhage and pain control, postoperative healing, and its ability to deal with lesions in sites that would be difficult to treat.

This market research report on the global cryosurgery devices market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in mergers and acquisitions as one of the key emerging trends in the global cryosurgery devices market:

Global cryosurgery devices market: Increase in mergers and acquisitions

The global cryosurgery market is highly competitive and dominated by key players such as BTG International, CSA Medical, Medtronic, HealthTronics. A significant market share in the global cryosurgery devices market is distributed among these major vendors, hence it becomes difficult for a new player to enter the market and gain substantial revenue. Also, the cryosurgery research activities are expensive for small and medium players. These factors lead to an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions.

“Major players in the market are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as acquiring or merging with small players to increase their product offerings and widen their product portfolios. Also, these companies are entering into collaborations, partnerships, and distribution agreements to gain significant revenue,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

Global cryosurgery devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cryosurgery devices market by product (instruments and consumables and accessories) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 41%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region was led by the US followed by Canada and Brazil. Factors such as high demand for cryosurgery, significant investments in healthcare research in North America, and the rising incidences of cancer drive the market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
