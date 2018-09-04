Global Crypto ATM (One Way and Two Way) Market 2018-2023 by Type, Automated Teller Machine Hardware, and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Crypto ATM Market by Type (One Way and Two Way), Automated Teller Machine Hardware (Display, Printer, QR Scanner), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Rest of the World (RoW) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The crypto ATM market is expected to grow from USD 16.3 million in 2018 to USD 144.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2018 to 2023.

Growing opportunities in developed markets, such as the US, Germany, and Japan, and increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency across industries are among the factors providing opportunities for the crypto ATM market. However, the uncertain regulatory status of cryptocurrencies, and lack of awareness and technical understanding regarding cryptocurrency are the factors restraining the growth of the crypto ATM market.

The crypto ATM market for ATM printers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2023. Printer in a crypto ATM is an output component. It can dispense receipts as per the ATM application. It is mainly used for printing QR codes. It generates a receipt for every transaction; these receipts contain public and private keys in the form of QR codes.

The market for 2-way crypto ATMs is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023 owing to their dual functionality of cryptocurrency trading. A 2-way crypto ATM offers multiple options for trading. In a 2-way ATM, a user can buy cryptocurrencies and also sell them using a single machine. Multifunctionality is propelling the market for 2-way crypto ATMs.

The crypto ATM market in APAC is expected to grow at a significant rate. Growing awareness about cryptocurrencies and increasing crypto mining activities are propelling the market growth in APAC. In addition, optimistic cryptocurrency investors in the country who are ready to make transactions via cryptocurrencies also drives the growth of the crypto ATM market in APAC.

A few key players in the crypto ATM market are as follows: GENERAL BYTES (Czech Republic), Genesis Coin (US), Lamassu (UK), COVAULT (US), Bitaccess (Canada), Coinme (US), Coinsource (US), Bitxatm (German), Orderbob (Austria), and RUSbit (Russia).

