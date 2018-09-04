Global Crypto ATM (One Way and Two Way) Market 2018-2023 by Type, Automated Teller Machine Hardware, and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Crypto
ATM Market by Type (One Way and Two Way), Automated Teller Machine
Hardware (Display, Printer, QR Scanner), and Geography (North America,
Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Rest of the World (RoW) - Global Forecast
The crypto ATM market is expected to grow from USD 16.3 million in 2018
to USD 144.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2018 to 2023.
Growing opportunities in developed markets, such as the US, Germany, and
Japan, and increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency across industries are
among the factors providing opportunities for the crypto ATM market.
However, the uncertain regulatory status of cryptocurrencies, and lack
of awareness and technical understanding regarding cryptocurrency are
the factors restraining the growth of the crypto ATM market.
The crypto ATM market for ATM printers is expected to grow at the
highest CAGR by 2023. Printer in a crypto ATM is an output component. It
can dispense receipts as per the ATM application. It is mainly used for
printing QR codes. It generates a receipt for every transaction; these
receipts contain public and private keys in the form of QR codes.
The market for 2-way crypto ATMs is expected to grow at a higher CAGR
from 2018 to 2023 owing to their dual functionality of cryptocurrency
trading. A 2-way crypto ATM offers multiple options for trading. In a
2-way ATM, a user can buy cryptocurrencies and also sell them using a
single machine. Multifunctionality is propelling the market for 2-way
crypto ATMs.
The crypto ATM market in APAC is expected to grow at a significant rate.
Growing awareness about cryptocurrencies and increasing crypto mining
activities are propelling the market growth in APAC. In addition,
optimistic cryptocurrency investors in the country who are ready to make
transactions via cryptocurrencies also drives the growth of the crypto
ATM market in APAC.
A few key players in the crypto ATM market are as follows: GENERAL BYTES
(Czech Republic), Genesis Coin (US), Lamassu (UK), COVAULT (US),
Bitaccess (Canada), Coinme (US), Coinsource (US), Bitxatm (German),
Orderbob (Austria), and RUSbit (Russia).
