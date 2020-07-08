Log in
Global Crypto Brokerage, FinxFlo, Launched to Eliminate Market Distortions and Encourage Fair Trading

07/08/2020 | 04:01am BST

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinxFlo, a global crypto brokerage, was launched today to help traders access the best prices with an unparalleled level of transparency and efficiency. The platform aims to reduce the complexity of crypto trading by facilitating access to multiple crypto exchanges with one account, one wallet, and one KYC process, coupled with an easy-to-use interface.

The platform offers a suite of professional-grade trading tools and features. Its proprietary smart order routing algorithm distributes users' orders across multiple exchanges simultaneously to achieve the optimum buy or sell price. The introduction of a dark pool trading feature allows traders with bigger positions to move in an out of trades without revealing their interests. FinxFlo's integration with TradingView provides for an intuitive platform, enabling traders to trade through a one-click trading module and multi-charting screen.

"As active crypto traders, we wish to trade across multiple platforms but found that the process is tedious and frustrating as it requires a separate registration for each platform. This prompted us to come together to create an exchange aggregator that is not only efficient, but also transparent in offering the best price for traders. At FinxFlo, we believe in a cryptocurrency market built on the values of legitimacy and trust, fully accepted by the mainstream. Ultimately, our goal is to foster a level playing field for all participants, with market distortions and unfair trading practices eliminated," said Liam Jones, FinxFlo's CEO.

"Through our comprehensive suite of trading tools and features, we seek to elevate the crypto-trading experience into a more streamlined and intuitive one for all users. We want to empower both retail and institutional users with the confidence to create equitable trades on their own terms," added James Gillingham, FinxFlo's Managing Director and Co-Founder.

FinxFlo's infrastructure is underpinned by industry-leading security and compliance standards, ensuring that users' assets and data are well-protected. By partnering Fireblocks, a cutting-edge third-party custodian, users' funds are never placed directly on underlying exchanges – only the margin is placed – which significantly reduces hacking risks. FinxFlo also partners with Passbase for its Customer Identity Program which adopts industry-leading customer due diligence practices.

FinxFlo will be launching an Initial Coin Offering on July 15th, 2020. Those interested in the token sale can participate by registering here: https://ico.finxflo.com/. For more details on the project, please refer to FinxFlo's whitepaper: https://ico.finxflo.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/FXF-White-Paper_May-13-06-20.pdf.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-crypto-brokerage-finxflo-launched-to-eliminate-market-distortions-and-encourage-fair-trading-301088280.html

SOURCE FinxFlo


© PRNewswire 2020
