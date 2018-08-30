Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Analytical Tool, By Touch Point Type (Call Centers, Mobile, Email, Social Media), By Deployment, By End-User, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global customer experience management market size is expected to reach USD 32.49 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.

Growing focus of business organizations on retaining their customers by providing consistent and enhanced customer experience across multiple channels is one of the key trends stimulating market growth.

Cloud-based implementation of customer experience management is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising number of organizations using cloud deployment models at their contact center to effectively engage customers across different channels such as mobile, email, call center, social media, and chat.

The retail sector is one of the largest end-users segment of customer experience management software. Retailers are actively focusing on delivering enhanced customer experience while buying and interacting with the brand or the company. In current era, customers are relying on different technology to get information and to make their purchase decision. Retail companies are using structured analytics CEM technology to maintain detailed information about their customer's profile. By collecting this customer information from different touch points such as web, mobile, social and media, retail companies can get the idea about their customer preferences by analyzing their personalized insights. Using this crucial information, the retailers can deliver personalized and superior customer experience in turn gain loyal customer relationship.

Key players include IBM Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Adobe Systems Incorporated; Nokia Networks; and Avaya, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Snapshot

Chapter 4 Industry Outlook

Chapter 5 Analytical Tools Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Touch Point Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 End user Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Adobe System Incorporated

Avaya, Inc.

CA Technologies

Chime Technologies Inc

Clarabridge

FreshworksInc

IBM Corporation

Medallia

Nokia Networks

Opentext

Oracle Corporation

Qualtrics

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc

Tech Mahindra

Verint System Inc

Zendesk Inc

Genesys

