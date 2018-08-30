Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Customer
Experience Management (CEM) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report
By Analytical Tool, By Touch Point Type (Call Centers, Mobile, Email,
Social Media), By Deployment, By End-User, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 -
2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global customer experience management market size is expected to
reach USD 32.49 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 22.9% during
the forecast period.
Growing focus of business organizations on retaining their customers by
providing consistent and enhanced customer experience across multiple
channels is one of the key trends stimulating market growth.
Cloud-based implementation of customer experience management is expected
to gain traction over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed
to rising number of organizations using cloud deployment models at their
contact center to effectively engage customers across different channels
such as mobile, email, call center, social media, and chat.
The retail sector is one of the largest end-users segment of customer
experience management software. Retailers are actively focusing on
delivering enhanced customer experience while buying and interacting
with the brand or the company. In current era, customers are relying on
different technology to get information and to make their purchase
decision. Retail companies are using structured analytics CEM technology
to maintain detailed information about their customer's profile. By
collecting this customer information from different touch points such as
web, mobile, social and media, retail companies can get the idea about
their customer preferences by analyzing their personalized insights.
Using this crucial information, the retailers can deliver personalized
and superior customer experience in turn gain loyal customer
relationship.
Key players include IBM Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Adobe Systems
Incorporated; Nokia Networks; and Avaya, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Snapshot
Chapter 4 Industry Outlook
Chapter 5 Analytical Tools Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Touch Point Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8 End user Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 9 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
-
Adobe System Incorporated
-
Avaya, Inc.
-
CA Technologies
-
Chime Technologies Inc
-
Clarabridge
-
FreshworksInc
-
IBM Corporation
-
Medallia
-
Nokia Networks
-
Opentext
-
Oracle Corporation
-
Qualtrics
-
SAP SE
-
SAS Institute Inc
-
Qualtrics
-
Tech Mahindra
-
Verint System Inc
-
Zendesk Inc
-
Genesys
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/26229k/global_customer?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005780/en/