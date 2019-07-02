Global Cut Flower Packaging Market 2019-2023 | 6% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global cut flower packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005367/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cut flower packaging market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global cut flower packaging market size is the growing demand for modified atmospheric packaging. Modified atmospheric packaging helps modify the level of oxygen and carbon dioxide produced inside sealed cut flower packages, increasing their shelf life. End-users can also save time and money by using compact modified atmospheric packaging, as they help transport more packages in the truck when compared to other types of cut flower packaging. Such benefits are likely to propel the demand for modified atmospheric packaging, thereby, fueling the cut flower packaging market growth during the next five years.

As per Technavio, the emergence of smart packaging will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global cut flower packaging market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global cut flower packaging market: Emergence of smart packaging

Smart packaging is gaining immense popularity in the cut flower packaging industry as it helps in reducing product damage, increasing the shelf life of products and improving the traceability throughout the supply chain. Smart packaging employs the use of antimicrobial, anti-oxidation, nanotechnology-enabled packaging along with modern technologies such as advanced track and trace controls. Several vendors have started providing smart packaging as a value-added solution in the cut flower packaging industry. The growing prominence of smart packaging will drive the cut flower packaging market growth during the forecast period.

“Apart from the emergence of smart packaging, factors such as online sales of cut flower, and the emergence of sustainable packaging will have a significant impact on the cut flower packaging market worth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global cut flower packaging market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cut flower packaging market by material (plastic, paper and paperboard, and others), and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The European region led the cut flower packaging market in 2018, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. The growth of the cut flower packaging market in Europe can be attributed to the growing demand for sustainably produced cut flowers and the increasing cut flower sales at supermarkets. Supermarkets are considered the dominating sales channel for cut flowers across European countries.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005367/en/