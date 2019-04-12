Global Cut Resistant Gloves Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global cut resistant gloves market 2019-2023 is expected to post a
CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period 2019-2023, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
Vendors are improving their sales by providing more advanced cut
resistant gloves targeting a wide range of end-users. For instance,
Honeywell International offers Stainless-Steel Metal Mesh that is
corrosion-resistant, individually welded, and ergonomically designed,
making it ideal for various end-user industries. These gloves are
designed to prevent sagging, can be worn on either of the hands and can
be easily sanitized. Similarly, Dexter-Russell’s Sani-Safe cut resistant
gloves contain a blend of stainless-steel wires and yams. These gloves
have an antimicrobial coating which is suitable for foodservice,
processing, and industrial applications. Continuous focus towards the
development of cut-resistant gloves among vendors will drive the growth
of the global cut resistant gloves market during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global
cut resistant gloves market 2019-2023 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period.
In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of modular cleanrooms
as one of the key emerging trends in the global cut resistant gloves
market.
Global cut resistant gloves market: Adoption of
modular cleanrooms
Modular cleanrooms are portable and avoid dust and other contaminants.
These are mainly used to manufacture electronic components in industries
such as aerospace, semiconductors, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and
optics. Modular cleanrooms are increasingly adopted by many end-user
industries because of their advantages over traditional cleanrooms. The
adoption of modular cleanrooms is encouraging various vendors to offer
industrial gloves that are used for contamination control. These gloves
are made of polyethylene and polyurethane, which have good chemical
resistance, low moisture sensitivity, and provide good grip. For
instance, TenActiv PU Coated ESD Carbon Gloves by Superior Gloves are
compliant with the modular cleanroom standards. The trend of adopting
modular cleanrooms by end-user industries is driving vendors to expand
their product portfolio of cleanroom-friendly cut resistant gloves. This
is expected to increase the growth of the global cut resistant gloves
market over the forecast period.
“Leading brands G-Tek and ATG provide cut resistant gloves that are
comfortable and provide optimal agility and tactile sensitivity. Some
vendors are combining digital technology in product design. E-Glove by
uvex is equipped with uvex techware that provides protection from cuts
and hazardous chemicals. NFC chips integrated into the gloves enable the
wearer to access the information using electronic gadgets. Many such
technological advancements among vendors will drive the market’s growth
for the forecast period,” says an analyst at Technavio.
Global cut resistant gloves market:
Segmentation analysis
This market report segments the global cut resistant gloves market by
end-user (automotive, metal fabrication, machinery and equipment,
construction, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North
America, and South America).
North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 35%,
followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The
dominance of North America can be attributed to the demand for
protective hand equipment in various industries such as automotive
production, construction, chemicals, and aerospace.
