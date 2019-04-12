Global Cut Resistant Gloves Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global cut resistant gloves market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005280/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cut resistant gloves market from 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vendors are improving their sales by providing more advanced cut resistant gloves targeting a wide range of end-users. For instance, Honeywell International offers Stainless-Steel Metal Mesh that is corrosion-resistant, individually welded, and ergonomically designed, making it ideal for various end-user industries. These gloves are designed to prevent sagging, can be worn on either of the hands and can be easily sanitized. Similarly, Dexter-Russell’s Sani-Safe cut resistant gloves contain a blend of stainless-steel wires and yams. These gloves have an antimicrobial coating which is suitable for foodservice, processing, and industrial applications. Continuous focus towards the development of cut-resistant gloves among vendors will drive the growth of the global cut resistant gloves market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global cut resistant gloves market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of modular cleanrooms as one of the key emerging trends in the global cut resistant gloves market.

Global cut resistant gloves market: Adoption of modular cleanrooms

Modular cleanrooms are portable and avoid dust and other contaminants. These are mainly used to manufacture electronic components in industries such as aerospace, semiconductors, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and optics. Modular cleanrooms are increasingly adopted by many end-user industries because of their advantages over traditional cleanrooms. The adoption of modular cleanrooms is encouraging various vendors to offer industrial gloves that are used for contamination control. These gloves are made of polyethylene and polyurethane, which have good chemical resistance, low moisture sensitivity, and provide good grip. For instance, TenActiv PU Coated ESD Carbon Gloves by Superior Gloves are compliant with the modular cleanroom standards. The trend of adopting modular cleanrooms by end-user industries is driving vendors to expand their product portfolio of cleanroom-friendly cut resistant gloves. This is expected to increase the growth of the global cut resistant gloves market over the forecast period.

“Leading brands G-Tek and ATG provide cut resistant gloves that are comfortable and provide optimal agility and tactile sensitivity. Some vendors are combining digital technology in product design. E-Glove by uvex is equipped with uvex techware that provides protection from cuts and hazardous chemicals. NFC chips integrated into the gloves enable the wearer to access the information using electronic gadgets. Many such technological advancements among vendors will drive the market’s growth for the forecast period,” says an analyst at Technavio.

Global cut resistant gloves market: Segmentation analysis

This market report segments the global cut resistant gloves market by end-user (automotive, metal fabrication, machinery and equipment, construction, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 35%, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the demand for protective hand equipment in various industries such as automotive production, construction, chemicals, and aerospace.

Looking for more information on this market? Request for a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005280/en/