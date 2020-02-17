Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global DNA Sequencing Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Agilent Technologies Inc. and BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 02:31pm EST

The DNA sequencing market is poised to grow by USD 12.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005301/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global DNA sequencing market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global DNA sequencing market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 152-page report with TOC on "DNA Sequencing Market Analysis Report by Solution (Products and Services), Geographic segmentation (Asia, Europe, North America and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/dna-sequencing-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing adoption of NGS. In addition, the emergence of third-generation sequencing methods is anticipated to boost the growth of the DNA sequencing market.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized the genomic research by enabling the sequencing of an entire human genome within a day. It is a parallel DNA sequencing technology, which is used to diagnose and treat several chronic conditions such as infectious diseases and cancer. It minimizes the sequencing time and helps in administrating a more accurate treatment through early diagnosis. It is used by many large-scale projects such as the Cancer Genome Atlas and International Cancer Genome Consortium to study different cancer-determining factors by procuring data from numerous cancer genomes. Such wide use of NGS in DNA sequencing is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five DNA Sequencing Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers Human Reference DNA, SureSelect XT HS2 DNA Reagent Kit, SureSelect Custom DNA Target Enrichment Probes, SureSelect Ion Proton, and SureSelectXT Methyl-Seq Library Preparation Kit.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business units: Molecular genetics, Sequencing services, Mass Spec services, and Pharma solutions. The company offers a wide range of DNA sequencing services that are carried out using DNBseq NGS technology platform and other platforms.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers Sequi-Gen GT Sequencing Cell, PCR systems, PCR reagents, consumables, and accessories, IncRNA RT qPCR Workflow, Nucleic acid electrophoresis and blotting, and Nucleic acid sample preparation.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The company offers Adapters for next generation sequencing, Lotus DNA Library Prep Kit, and Hybridization capture.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg and offers products through the following business segments: Western Europe, North America, and ROW. The company provides a wide range of DNA sequencing services ranging from single reads to complete double strand sequences.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

DNA Sequencing Market Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Products
  • Services

DNA Sequencing Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

RNA and DNA Extraction Kit Market – Global RNA and DNA Extraction Kit Market by product (RNA extraction kit and DNA extraction kit) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Cell Separation Market – Global Cell Separation Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and end-user (academic institutions and research laboratories; pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and hospitals and clinical testing laboratories).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pSALESFORCE COM : What to Look for in a Field Service Management Solution — and Why
PU
03:01pDame Inga Beale Elected to Crawford & Company® Board of Directors
GL
03:01pGlobal Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for High-Speed Ethernet to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:57pAEDES SIIQ S P A : Press Release
PU
02:50pINTERFACE : Issues Statement in Response to Lawsuit by Terminated CEO
PR
02:45pCity of St. Louis Renews Corizon Health Partnership
GL
02:43pLYDALL : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results
AQ
02:42pFINECOBANK : PR - Purchase Treasury shares
PU
02:42pSEABIRD EXPLORATION : Update on strategy and financing
PU
02:40pOil edges up as output cut hopes offset coronavirus concern
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Denies Legal Proceedings Against FT Have Been Suspended
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : GM shuts Australia, NZ operations; sells Thai plant to Great Wall
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Transcript
5Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group