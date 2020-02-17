Global DNA Sequencing Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Agilent Technologies Inc. and BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. | Technavio

The DNA sequencing market is poised to grow by USD 12.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005301/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global DNA sequencing market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 152-page report with TOC on "DNA Sequencing Market Analysis Report by Solution (Products and Services), Geographic segmentation (Asia, Europe, North America and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/dna-sequencing-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing adoption of NGS. In addition, the emergence of third-generation sequencing methods is anticipated to boost the growth of the DNA sequencing market.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized the genomic research by enabling the sequencing of an entire human genome within a day. It is a parallel DNA sequencing technology, which is used to diagnose and treat several chronic conditions such as infectious diseases and cancer. It minimizes the sequencing time and helps in administrating a more accurate treatment through early diagnosis. It is used by many large-scale projects such as the Cancer Genome Atlas and International Cancer Genome Consortium to study different cancer-determining factors by procuring data from numerous cancer genomes. Such wide use of NGS in DNA sequencing is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five DNA Sequencing Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers Human Reference DNA, SureSelect XT HS2 DNA Reagent Kit, SureSelect Custom DNA Target Enrichment Probes, SureSelect Ion Proton, and SureSelectXT Methyl-Seq Library Preparation Kit.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business units: Molecular genetics, Sequencing services, Mass Spec services, and Pharma solutions. The company offers a wide range of DNA sequencing services that are carried out using DNBseq NGS technology platform and other platforms.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers Sequi-Gen GT Sequencing Cell, PCR systems, PCR reagents, consumables, and accessories, IncRNA RT qPCR Workflow, Nucleic acid electrophoresis and blotting, and Nucleic acid sample preparation.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The company offers Adapters for next generation sequencing, Lotus DNA Library Prep Kit, and Hybridization capture.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg and offers products through the following business segments: Western Europe, North America, and ROW. The company provides a wide range of DNA sequencing services ranging from single reads to complete double strand sequences.

DNA Sequencing Market Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Products

Services

DNA Sequencing Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

