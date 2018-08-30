Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market Report 2018 - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 03:40pm EDT

The "Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global dairy free yogurt market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented based on type into almond, coconut, soy, oat, rice, hemp, cashew and others. In 2018, almond segment is valued to rule with the highest market share by 2025.

The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented in flavour into original/plain, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, mango, raspberry, peach and others. In 2018, original/plain segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented in end-user into supermarkets/hypermarkets, retail & grocery stores and online market. In 2018, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is valued to rule with highest market share.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising number of lactose intolerant people, rising health consciousness among consumers and growing consumer preference for a vegan diet.

The key market players for global dairy free yogurt market are listed below:

  • Oatly AB
  • Kite Hill
  • The Luz Almond Company Pty Ltd.
  • Hain Celestial
  • Halsa Foods
  • Nush Foods
  • Amande yogurt
  • Nulac foods
  • Nudie
  • Yoso

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Type

7 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Flavour

8 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by End-User

9 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Distribution Channel

10 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market by Geography

11 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, Company Landscape

12 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/crs6h2/global_dairy_free?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:04pULTA BEAUTY : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
BU
10:04pCollectors Universe Reports Operating Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018
GL
10:04pPRO-DEX INC : Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
AC
10:03pAPPLE : expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12
RE
10:03pNUTANIX : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results
BU
10:02pApple expected to unveil new iPhone models on Sept 12
RE
10:02pMark Williams Joins Bluestem Group as President of Its Northstar Portfolio
BU
10:02pARQULE : to Participate in Citi’s 13th Annual Biotech Conference on September 6, 2018
BU
10:02pARQULE : to Participate in the Annual B. Riley FBR Healthcare Conference on September 4, 2018
BU
10:02p"Electronic Device And Hinge Assembly Thereof" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180230726)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation
4SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
5STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : MTN Shares Plunge After CBN Sanction Over $8.13 Billion Repatriation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.