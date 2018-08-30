Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market Report 2018 - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Dairy Free Yogurt Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth,
Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global dairy free yogurt market is expected to register a healthy CAGR
in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base
year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented based on type into
almond, coconut, soy, oat, rice, hemp, cashew and others. In 2018,
almond segment is valued to rule with the highest market share by 2025.
The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented in flavour into
original/plain, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, mango, raspberry, peach
and others. In 2018, original/plain segment is valued to rule with the
highest market shares by 2025.
The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented in end-user into
supermarkets/hypermarkets, retail & grocery stores and online market. In
2018, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is valued to rule with highest
market share.
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising
number of lactose intolerant people, rising health consciousness among
consumers and growing consumer preference for a vegan diet.
The key market players for global dairy free yogurt market are
listed below:
-
Oatly AB
-
Kite Hill
-
The Luz Almond Company Pty Ltd.
-
Hain Celestial
-
Halsa Foods
-
Nush Foods
-
Amande yogurt
-
Nulac foods
-
Nudie
-
Yoso
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Type
7 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Flavour
8 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by End-User
9 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Distribution Channel
10 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market by Geography
11 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, Company Landscape
12 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/crs6h2/global_dairy_free?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005795/en/