Global Dairy Platform Announces Dairy Farmers of America CEO Rick Smith as New Board Chair

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Dairy Platform (GDP), a pre-competitive collaboration of dairy sector organizations focused on encouraging the appropriate intake of nutrient-rich dairy foods and demonstrating the sector’s role in sustainable agriculture, today announced the appointment of Rick Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dairy Farmers of America as Chair of the Board of Directors.



“It is truly an honor to serve as Chair of GDP’s Board of Directors,” noted Mr. Smith. “We are facing global food and health challenges that need short and long-term solutions. The work of GDP creates an avenue for collaborative action that demonstrates dairy’s valuable contribution to global food systems, healthy diets and sustainable livelihoods.”

Mr. Smith will serve on the board along with Fonterra Co-operative Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Miles Hurrell; China Mengniu Dairy Company Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Minfang (Jeffery) Lu; Royal FrieslandCampina Chief Executive Officer Mr. Hein Schumacher and Arla Foods Chief Executive Officer Mr. Peder Tuborgh.

Additional governance members are Dr. Margrethe Jonkman, Deputy Chair of the GDP Board and Chair of the Operational Committee, Corporate Director Research & Development, Royal FrieslandCampina; Dr. Judith Bryans, President, International Dairy Federation; Mr. Jerry Kaminski, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, International, Land O'Lakes; Ms. Hanne Sondergaard, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Marketing & Innovation, Arla Foods; Ms. Judith Swales, Chief Operating Officer, V&I, Fonterra Co-operative Group; Mr. Jay Waldvogel, Senior Vice President of Strategy and International Development, Dairy Farmers of America.

About Global Dairy Platform

Established in 2006, GLOBAL DAIRY PLATFORM’s membership of dairy companies, associations, scientific bodies and other partners collaborate pre-competitively to promote the necessary intake of nutrient-rich dairy products, build evidence on dairy’s role in the diet, and show the sector’s commitment to responsible and sustainable food production. Together, the collaboration aims to demonstrate dairy’s contribution to global food systems, healthy diets, and sustainable livelihoods. Visit www.globaldairyplatform.com for more information.

