Global Dairy Products Market Outlook to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Dairy products - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Dairy products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Increasing population, rising demand for dairy products from developing countries and improvements in operational efficiency are some of the key factors favoring the market growth. In addition, emerging economies due to changing consumer dietary patterns will offer significant growth opportunities. However, increasing shares of value-added products (VADPs) in overall dairy products is restricting the market growth.

Amongst products, the ice cream segment is expected to have steady market growth due to growing demand and rising usage rates in all levels of population.

Asia Pacific acquired considerable share during the forecast period due to the rising consumer base and increasing demand from growing end-use industries. Countries like China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Thailand are the key markets in this region which are increasing the demand for dairy products.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Global Dairy Products Market, By Type

6 Global Dairy Products Market, By Application

7 Global Dairy Products Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

Dean Foods

Amul

Nestl SA

China Mengniu Dairy

Bongrain

Lactalis Group

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Danone

Kraft Foods, Inc.

Fonterra

Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd

Meiji Dairies Corporation

Unilever N

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Groupe Lactalis SA

Parmalat SpA

Arla Foods UK Plc

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Sancor Cooperativas Unidas Limited

