Global Dark Fiber Market 2020-2024 | Growing Investments in FTTx Deployment to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global dark fiber market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.85 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005715/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dark Fiber Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AT&T Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Comcast Corp., Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., GTT Communications Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., Windstream Holdings Inc., and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing investments in FTTx deployment will offer immense growth opportunities, the high initial investments and leasing costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing investments in FTTx deployment have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high initial investments and leasing costs might hamper market growth.

Dark Fiber Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Dark Fiber Market is segmented as below:

Type

Multi-mode

Single-mode

Service

Long-haul Services

Short-haul Services

Colocation Facilities Services

Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40097

Dark Fiber Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dark fiber market report covers the following areas:

Dark Fiber Market size

Dark Fiber Market trends

Dark Fiber Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing investments in ultra-long-haul networks as one of the prime reasons driving the dark fiber market growth during the next few years.

Dark Fiber Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dark Fiber Market, including some of the vendors such as AT&T Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Comcast Corp., Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., GTT Communications Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., Windstream Holdings Inc., and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dark Fiber Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dark Fiber Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist dark fiber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dark fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dark fiber market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dark fiber market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Multi-mode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Single-mode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

Market segmentation by service

Comparison by service

Long-haul services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Short-haul services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Colocation facilities services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by service

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in partnerships and acquisitions

Growing investments in ultra-long-haul networks

Focus on the development of smart cities

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AT&T Inc.

CenturyLink Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Comcast Corp.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.

GTT Communications Inc.

NTT Communications Corp.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Windstream Holdings Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005715/en/