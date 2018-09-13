Global Data Center Construction Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 11% Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

The global data center construction market is expected to post a CAGR of
over 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due
to a decline in the year-over-year growth.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high demand for
cloud-based services. Cloud storage is one of the most important
innovations that disrupted the storage market. It is an “on-demand”
service that is provided to users by various service providers such as
Amazon.com, Facebook, and Google. Cloud-based services are offered to
users without the need for hardware, making it possible for users to
access computing resources anytime, and from any location, without any
supporting hardware. Therefore, the growing adoption of cloud computing
has been one of the major reasons for the increasing demand for data
centers.
This market research report on the global
data center construction market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing interest in green data
centers as one of the key emerging trends in the global data center
construction market:
Global data center construction market: Growing
interest toward green data centers
Power consumption and carbon emission are the two major concerns for
data center operations across the globe. The increase in power
consumption has necessitated the use of renewable energy sources and the
use of energy-efficient infrastructure for data center operations.
Renewable energy sources, free cooling, and waste recycling are being
implemented in data centers to improve their efficiency and performance
in terms of reduced electricity cost and carbon footprint. Colocation
providers have started to use renewable energy as power for their
facilities. Therefore, the growing interest in green data centers is
expected to boost the growth of the overall global market.
“Apart from green data centers, the emergence of containerized and
micro-mobile data centers is another major factor that is driving the
growth of the global market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for
research on data centers.
Global data center construction market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global data center construction
market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 49%,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the EMEA region is expected to show the highest incremental
growth followed by the APAC region.
