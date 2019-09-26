Global Data Center Construction Market 2019-2023| Growing Interest in Green Data Centers to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global data center construction market is expected to post a CAGR close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth. Request a free sample report

The increase in adoption of colocation and managed hosting services is expected to boost the growth of the data center construction market. The increasing CAPEX and OPEX involved in running their own data centers is encouraging enterprises to adopt colocation and managed hosting services. Most of the SMEs are experiencing budget constraints, resulting in the need to rely on colocation and managed hosting services. Therefore, CSPs are partnering with data center service providers to manage the design, architecture services, and electrical and mechanical services for building data center facilities. Rise in investments in data centers by CSPs will increase the demand for general, electrical, and mechanical construction services during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing interest in green data centers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Data Center Construction Market: Growing Interest in Green Data Centers

Data centers consume a significant amount of power and result in high carbon emissions, which necessitates the purchase of renewable energy sources and the use of energy-efficient infrastructure for data center operations. This is resulting in the growing interest in green data centers that are energy-efficient and are built to minimize the environmental impact. They use low-emission building materials to create sustainable ecosystems through efficient waste recycling. Thus, the growing interest in green data centers will lead to the growth of mechanical, electrical, and general construction services, which will drive the growth of the market.

“Apart from the growing interest in green data centers, other factors such as the growing investments in hyperscale data centers and the increasing number of M&As and partnerships will have a significant impact on the growth of the data center construction market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Data Center Construction Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global data center construction market by type (enterprise, cloud, colocation, and hyperscale), tier level (tier 1 and tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4), construction type (electrical construction, mechanical construction, and general construction) and by region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market, due to the increasing establishment of new data centers in the region.

