Global Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market 2019-2023 | 12% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global data center interconnect solutions market is expected to post
a CAGR of more than 12% during the period 2019-2023, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the global data center interconnect
solutions market is the increasing demand for connectivity. Urban
population is growing at a significant rate, and urban areas have become
major hubs for business activities, which is fueling rapid technological
advancements and increased connectivity. This is resulting in increased
demand for robust communication networks. As a result, several
technology companies are focusing on expanding data centers to store and
process heavy datasets. Moreover, communication service providers (CSPs)
and colocation data center providers are increasing the number of data
centers to meet the connectivity demands of their clients. Thus, the
increasing demand for connectivity will fuel the need for data center
interconnect solutions during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the increasing number of metro data centers will have
a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
data center interconnect solutions market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global data center interconnect solutions
market: Increasing number of metro data centers
The number of data centers in metros has been increasing rapidly over
the last few years to address high volumes of data traffic. This is
resulting in the growing need for high-quality and low latency data
transfers, which has led to an increase in the use of 5G networks.
Further, machine-to-machine data transfer will also gain immense
traction in the coming years. Also, with the advent of hybrid cloud
solutions and multi-cloud environments, addressing the demand for
bandwidth has become a key concern for enterprises. To address these
challenges, vendors are offering various data center interconnect
solutions that provide seamless connectivity between data centers in a
metro. Thus, the growing number of metro data centers will significantly
increase the demand for data center interconnect solutions during the
forecast period.
“The increasing number of cyber-attacks across the world have pushed
several governments to introduce new regulations on data protection. As
data regulations include mandating enterprises to store sensitive
information locally, enterprises are moving to private interconnections
that allow them to directly connect with data centers without the use of
the public Internet. Thus, the need for private interconnections will
significantly impact market growth during the forecast period,” says a
senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global data
center interconnect solutions market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global data center interconnect
solutions market by end-user (telecommunications; BFSI; cloud and IT
services; content and digital media; and others) and geographic regions
(North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)
The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC,
Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. The data center
interconnected solutions market in North America will continue to
register stable growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such
as the demand for high bandwidth from major industries and the
significant investments being made in building data centers across North
America.
