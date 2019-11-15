Global Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Number of Metro Data Centers to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global data center interconnect solutions market is expected to post a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005967/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global data center interconnect solutions market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for connectivity will be one of the major drivers for the global data center interconnect solutions market. Business activities are growing at a significant rate in urban areas, which is fueling rapid technological advancements and the demand for increased connectivity. This is resulting in the increased demand for robust communication networks. As a result, several technology companies are focusing on expanding data centers to store and process heavy datasets. Moreover, communication service providers (CSPs) and co-location data center providers are also increasing the number of data centers to meet the connectivity demands of their clients. Thus, the increasing demand for connectivity will fuel the need for data center interconnect solutions during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31271

As per Technavio, the increasing number of metro data centers, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market: Increasing Number of Metro Data Centers

The increasing number of metro data centers will be one of the critical trends in the global data center interconnect solutions market. To address high volumes of data traffic, the number of data centers in metros has been increasing rapidly. This is increasing the need of 5G networks because it enables high quality and low latency data transfers. Further, machine-to-machine data transfer will also gain immense traction in the coming years. Also, with the advent of hybrid cloud solutions and multi-cloud environments, addressing the demand for bandwidth has become a key concern for enterprises. To address these challenges, vendors are offering various data center interconnect solutions that provide seamless connectivity between data centers in a metro. Thus, the growing number of metro data centers will significantly increase the demand for data center interconnect solutions during the forecast period.

“The unprecedented demand for digital content and the geographic disaggregation of data centers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global data center interconnect solutions market by end-user (telecommunications; BFSI; cloud and IT services; content and digital media; and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market share in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the rising demand for high bandwidth from major end-users such as cloud and IT services in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005967/en/