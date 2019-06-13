Global Data Center Power Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global data center power market is expected to post a CAGR of over
7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a
decrease in the year over year growth.
A key factor driving the growth of the global data center power market
is the increasing adoption of intelligent PDUs. Intelligent PDUs help
data centers to continue their operations without any issues including a
blackout. The use of these PDUs has increased considerably in recent
years due to their advanced features. For instance, intelligent PDUs
offer power metering at the branch circuit level, power inlet, and power
outlet levels. They also aid in the distribution of higher voltage for
high-density deployments and provide circuit breakers through real-time
metering. Data center service providers are investing heavily to
integrate highly efficient PDUs. Thus, the growing shift toward highly
intelligent and smart products will foster growth of the data center
power market in the forthcoming years.
As per Technavio, increasing investments in HPC systems will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
data center power market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global data center power market: Increasing
investments in HPC systems
Investments in HPC systems are expected to increase considerably in the
upcoming years. HPC systems use algorithms, networks, and simulated
environments for computers ranging from small cluster computers to large
supercomputers. These systems are primarily being used for scientific
and engineering applications. HPC systems also aid in solving recurring
problems and complex operations conveniently and efficiently for
applications including physical simulations, quantum mechanics, weather
forecasting, and molecular modeling. In addition, the global HPC market
is also driven by the increasing need for establishing product
innovation and economic competitiveness. Thus, increasing advantages of
using HPC systems are expected to boost the investments in the data
center power market during the forecast period.
“HPC systems are increasingly being deployed to handle
compute-intensive workloads. These systems require highly configured
servers and high-performance data centers to perform these calculations
efficiently. Thus, the increasing use of data centers with the rising
deployment of HPC systems will further create enormous demand for data
center power components during the forecast period,” says a senior
research analyst at Technavio.
Global data center power market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global data center power market
by product (generators, transformers, UPS, transfer switches and
switchgears, PDUs, and energy storage devices) and geographic regions
(North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South
America, and MEA respectively. The market growth in North America can be
attributed to the increasing need for data centers and servers arising
from the rising investments by hyperscale cloud providers. In addition,
the demand for data centers in North America is also rising due to the
exponential growth of data traffic from enterprises and individual
consumers.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
