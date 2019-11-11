Global Data Center Rack PDU Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Cyber Power Systems and Eaton | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global data center rack PDU market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 609 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global data center rack PDU market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 119-page research report with TOC on "Data Center Rack PDU Market Analysis Report by Product (Intelligent rack PDU and Non-intelligent rack PDU), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the emergence of mini data centers. In addition, growing investments in hyper-scale data centers by colocation providers is anticipated to further boost the growth of the data center rack PDU market.

A mini data center can house up to 40 rack enclosures and have IT infrastructure along with small cooling units. It is mainly used for branch office operations, disaster recovery, and supporting IT loads of around 250KW. The installation of mini data centers is increasing with the growth of SMEs. In addition, the growing need for an efficient and economical management of edge data resources will lead to an increase in the adoption of mini data centers. This will consequently, boost the demand for rack PDUs to distribute power across various devices within the rack. Thus, the emergence of mini data centers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Data Center Rack PDU Market Companies:

Cyber Power Systems

Cyber Power Systems is headquartered in the US and offers rack PDUs such as switched metered-by-outlet PDUs, monitored PDUs, metered PDUs, switched PDUs, and basic PDUs.

Eaton

Eaton is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, and Vehicle. The company offers rack PDUs such as Eaton Metered rack PDUs and Eaton managed rack PDUs.

Legrand

Legrand is headquartered in France and offer rack PDUs such as basic and intelligent PDUs. The company has introduced Wattstopper FSP-300 Series Passive Infrared Outdoor Sensor in 2018.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is headquartered in France and offers services through the following business segments: Low voltage, Industrial automation, Secure power, and Medium voltage. The company offers rack PDUs such as basic PDUs, metered PDUs, and others.

Vertiv

Vertiv is headquartered in the US and offers PDUs such as Vertiv Geist rPDU Basic, Vertiv Geist rPDU Monitored, and Others. The company is also working towards acquiring other companies to develop better and advanced products.

Data Center Rack PDU Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Intelligent rack PDU

Non-intelligent rack PDU

Data Center Rack PDU Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

