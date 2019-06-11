Log in
Global Data Center Security Solutions Market 2019-2023 | 13% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

06/11/2019 | 08:35am EDT

The global data center security solutions market is expected to post a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate, owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005581/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global data center security solutions ma ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global data center security solutions market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global data center security solutions market is the growing threat of cyber attacks. Factors including the advent of public cloud solutions, hybrid cloud solutions, and multi-cloud environments are contributing to the increased risk of cyber attacks. This has created a rising demand for data center security solutions across enterprises and organizations. Also, enterprises are increasingly investing in cloud solutions that offer enhanced security solutions given the new regulations governing data protection. Data center security solutions service providers are building partnerships to provide enhanced security services to tackle different issues such as vendor lock-ins. Thus, with increasing deployment of cloud services, the demand for data center security solutions will also rise in the forthcoming years.

As per Technavio, the popularity of software-defined data centers (SDDC) will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global data center security solutions market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global data center security solutions market: Popularity of SDDC

SDDC has been gaining popularity among enterprises with the emergence of IoT and OTT services. The need for software-defined security has grown in recent years due to the advent of SDDCs. Enterprises are aiming to utilize the available hardware resources through virtualization to reduce capital expenditure, increase operational performance, and reduce space constraints. This has led the stakeholders from the global data center market to incline toward SDDCs, which enables enterprises to adopt software-controlled security policies.

“SDDC offers several advantages, including storage virtualization, server virtualization, and network virtualization, which enables enterprises to utilize their hardware resources effectively. Also, enterprises are looking for SDDC solutions to reduce costs and enable the integration of security policies with application workloads,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global data center security solutions market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global data center security solutions market by type (logical security and physical security) and geographic regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud services by enterprises across industries to reduce the operational and capital expenditure incurred by on-premise data centers.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
