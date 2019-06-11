Global Data Center Security Solutions Market 2019-2023 | 13% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global data center security solutions market is expected to post a
CAGR of over 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate, owing to a
decrease in the year over year growth.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005581/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global data center security solutions market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the global data center security
solutions market is the growing threat of cyber attacks. Factors
including the advent of public cloud solutions, hybrid cloud solutions,
and multi-cloud environments are contributing to the increased risk of
cyber attacks. This has created a rising demand for data center security
solutions across enterprises and organizations. Also, enterprises are
increasingly investing in cloud solutions that offer enhanced security
solutions given the new regulations governing data protection. Data
center security solutions service providers are building partnerships to
provide enhanced security services to tackle different issues such as
vendor lock-ins. Thus, with increasing deployment of cloud services, the
demand for data center security solutions will also rise in the
forthcoming years.
As per Technavio, the popularity of software-defined data centers (SDDC)
will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
data center security solutions market 2019-2023
research report also analyzes other significant trends and
market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global data center security solutions market:
Popularity of SDDC
SDDC has been gaining popularity among enterprises with the emergence of
IoT and OTT services. The need for software-defined security has grown
in recent years due to the advent of SDDCs. Enterprises are aiming to
utilize the available hardware resources through virtualization to
reduce capital expenditure, increase operational performance, and reduce
space constraints. This has led the stakeholders from the global data
center market to incline toward SDDCs, which enables enterprises to
adopt software-controlled security policies.
“SDDC offers several advantages, including storage virtualization,
server virtualization, and network virtualization, which enables
enterprises to utilize their hardware resources effectively. Also,
enterprises are looking for SDDC solutions to reduce costs and enable
the integration of security policies with application workloads,” says
a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global data center security solutions market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global data center security
solutions market by type (logical security and physical security) and
geographic regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
North America led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South
America, and MEA, respectively. The market growth in North America can
be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud services by
enterprises across industries to reduce the operational and capital
expenditure incurred by on-premise data centers.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
