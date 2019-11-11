Global Data Center Security Solutions Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with Cisco Systems Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.| Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global data center security solutions market and the market is poised to grow by USD 7.20 billion during 2019-2023, decelerating at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005511/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global data center security solutions market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 137-page research report with TOC on "Data Center Security Solutions Market Analysis Report by Type (Logical security and Physical security), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the growing threat of cyber-attacks. In addition, the rising popularity of SDDC is anticipated to further boost the growth of the data center security solutions market.

The increasing number of unprecedented cyberattacks on data centers in the past few years and growing concerns of enterprises over data security have increased the demand for data center security solutions. Some enterprises are adopting enhanced security through cloud solutions resulting from the growing emphasis on new regulations governing data protection. Data center security solutions such as hybrid cloud solutions, public cloud solutions, and multi-cloud environment are also gaining traction in the market. Thus, the growing threat of cyber-attacks is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Data Center Security Solutions Market Companies:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc. is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various business segments such as Products and Services. The company offers Next-Generation Firewalls to automate network and security operations, offer visibility to detect and stop threats, and prevent breaches.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Aerospace Sales, Honeywell Building Technologies Sales, Performance Materials and Technologies Sales, and Safety and Productivity Solutions Sales.

IBM Corp.

IBM Corp. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various business segments, namely Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. The company offers the IBM Cloud Managed Services security solution in the market.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH is headquartered in Germany and offers services through the following business segments: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. The company offers security and data management solutions.

Symantec Corp.

Symantec Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following business segments: Enterprise Security Segment and Consumer Digital Safety Segment. The company offers workload micro-segmentation, server protection, and complete monitoring solutions.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Data Center Security Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Logical security

Physical security

Data Center Security Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology are:

Data Center Market – Global Data Center Market by component (IT infrastructure, power management system, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Data Center Server Market – Global Data Center Server Market by type (rack server, blade server, tower server, microserver, and open compute project server) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005511/en/