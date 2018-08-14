Global Data Lakes Market by Deployment Type, End-User and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Data Lakes Market - Segmented by Deployment Type (On Premise, Cloud), End User (BFSI, Retail, Entertainment and Media, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing), and Region - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Data Lakes Market was valued at USD 3.24 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.01 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 27.4% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The scope of the report is limited to Deployment Type which include Cloud, On-premise. The End-Users considered in the scope of the report include BFSI, Retail, Entertainment and Media, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications and Manufacturing.

Need for Increasing Agility & Accessibility of Businesses

According to IBM, most of the companies in the United States have about 100 Terabytes of data stored. Companies have been struggling to manage such data as increasing the storage capacity, and processing power of the existing systems involves in high cost and not a sustainable option. Data lakes have emerged as a practical solution to exponentially increasing data.

The variety of data emerging in the present day scenario has been broader in range as many developments such as modern cars alone have about 100 sensors per car, NSE has nearly 1TB of trade information per session, according to IBM.

Owing to such developments the use of data lakes aids in improving the agility of organizations such as analytics firms to retrieve, store and manage data in a better manner.

Key Highlights

Banking is Expected to Be One of the Primary Recipients of the Technology

North America is Expected to Have High Adoption for Data Lakes Market

Notable Developments in the Market

November 2017: Sciformix Corporation announced its adoption of Oracle Argus Enterprise Edition platform to offer its customers in the life science industry. Through its collaboration with Oracle, Sciformix can offer its customers a fully automated and integrated safety database solution, allowing easy reporting and analytics for improving the quality and efficiency of drug safety operations.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Data Lakes Market Insights

5. Data Lakes Market Dynamics

6. Technological Overview

7. Global Data Lakes Market Segmentation

8. Key Vendor Profiles

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon.com Inc.

Capgemini SE

Oracle Corporation

Teradata Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Solix Technologies Inc.

Informatica Corporation

Dell EMC

Enterprise Data Lakes

Hitachi Data Systems

Cazena Inc.

9. Investment Analysis

10. Future of the Data Lakes Market

