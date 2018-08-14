Global Data Lakes Market by Deployment Type, End-User and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Data Lakes Market - Segmented by Deployment Type (On Premise, Cloud),
End User (BFSI, Retail, Entertainment and Media, Healthcare, IT and
Telecommunications, Manufacturing), and Region - Growth, Trends and
Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global Data Lakes Market was valued at USD 3.24 billion in 2017, and is
expected to reach a value of USD 14.01 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of
27.4% over the forecast period (2018-2023).
The scope of the report is limited to Deployment Type which include
Cloud, On-premise. The End-Users considered in the scope of the report
include BFSI, Retail, Entertainment and Media, Healthcare, IT and
Telecommunications and Manufacturing.
Need for Increasing Agility & Accessibility of Businesses
According to IBM, most of the companies in the United States have about
100 Terabytes of data stored. Companies have been struggling to manage
such data as increasing the storage capacity, and processing power of
the existing systems involves in high cost and not a sustainable option.
Data lakes have emerged as a practical solution to exponentially
increasing data.
The variety of data emerging in the present day scenario has been
broader in range as many developments such as modern cars alone have
about 100 sensors per car, NSE has nearly 1TB of trade information per
session, according to IBM.
Owing to such developments the use of data lakes aids in improving the
agility of organizations such as analytics firms to retrieve, store and
manage data in a better manner.
Key Highlights
-
Banking is Expected to Be One of the Primary Recipients of the
Technology
-
North America is Expected to Have High Adoption for Data Lakes Market
Notable Developments in the Market
-
November 2017: Sciformix Corporation announced its adoption of Oracle
Argus Enterprise Edition platform to offer its customers in the life
science industry. Through its collaboration with Oracle, Sciformix can
offer its customers a fully automated and integrated safety database
solution, allowing easy reporting and analytics for improving the
quality and efficiency of drug safety operations.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Data Lakes Market Insights
5. Data Lakes Market Dynamics
6. Technological Overview
7. Global Data Lakes Market Segmentation
8. Key Vendor Profiles
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
Amazon.com Inc.
-
Capgemini SE
-
Oracle Corporation
-
Teradata Corporation
-
SAP SE
-
IBM Corporation
-
Solix Technologies Inc.
-
Informatica Corporation
-
Dell EMC
-
Enterprise Data Lakes
-
Hitachi Data Systems
-
Cazena Inc.
9. Investment Analysis
10. Future of the Data Lakes Market
