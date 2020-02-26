Global Day of Snowboarding on March 13 will Celebrate the Legacy of Jake Burton Carpenter

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1977, Jake Burton Carpenter founded Burton Snowboards out of his Vermont barn and dedicated the rest of his life to snowboarding. For the next 42 years, Jake pioneered the growth of snowboarding from a backyard hobby to a world-class sport by creating groundbreaking products, supporting a team of top snowboarders and pushing resorts to allow snowboarding – all while having as much fun as possible. He tirelessly advocated for snowboarding and snowboarders around the world. With Jake's passing this past November, the snowboarding community wanted a way to come together to do what he loved most—snowboard.

To celebrate the memory and legacy of Jake Burton Carpenter, on Friday, March 13th, 2020 the first ever annual 'A Day for Jake' will take place. Thirteen global resorts are celebrating 'A Day for Jake' by offering free lift tickets to snowboarders who pre-register to join us in riding to remember on March 13th. Anyone who wants to step on a board is invited to participate—riders, their friends and family, whatever level of snowboarder you may be.

'A Day for Jake' will also bring together the entire snowboard industry with all brands, pro riders, local reps, shop owners and employees invited to snowboard together at no cost in celebration of Jake. In honor of 'A Day for Jake', Burton offices and owned stores will be closed on March 13th. And since teaching people to snowboard was one of Jake's passions, a selection of participating resorts will also offer special Learn To Ride packages for friends and families of the snowboarding community or anyone who wants to learn to snowboard on this day.

Riders are invited to ride for free at the following participating resorts:

Boyne Mountain, Michigan, USA

Summit at Snoqualmie, Washington , USA

, USA Big Sky Resort, Montana, USA

Copper Mountain /Woodward Copper, Colorado, USA

/Woodward Copper, Boreal/Woodward Tahoe, California, USA

Stratton Mountain, Vermont , USA

, USA Bear Mountain, California, USA

Cypress Mountain, Vancouver, Canada

Avoriaz, France

Absolut Park, Flachauwinkl, Austria

LAAX, Switzerland

Madonna Di Campiglio , Italy

, Seki Onsen Resort, Nigata, Myoko, Japan

Pre-registration is required at the event website for a free lift ticket, and lift tickets are for snowboarders only. Registration ends on Sunday, March 8th at midnight. Burton is very proud to partner with these thirteen resorts and sends a heartfelt thank you for their unprecedented support of 'A Day for Jake' and for snowboarding.

Not near a participating resort? Get out and ride at your local resort or mountains.

Snowboarders around the world are also invited to independently celebrate 'A Day for Jake' by simply getting out and riding anywhere on Friday, March 13th. Everyone is invited to share their participation with 'A Day for Jake' armbands and stickers available at your local Burton store and at A Day for Jake. In the spirit of innovation and creativity that has driven snowboarding since the beginning, new interpretations and evolutions of the symbol are welcome—use this as a starting point. Share your 'A Day for Jake' experience using the hashtag #RideonJake

As an industry and as a community, we will come together for this day to remember, reflect and ride together. 'A Day for Jake' will continue on as a tradition to carry Jake's spirit forward, to share our love of snowboarding and the joy of a perfect turn.

