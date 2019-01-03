Global Debris Loaders Market 2018-2022 | Advent of Multifunctional Debris Loaders to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global debris loaders market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005426/en/
Technavio predicts the global debris loaders market to post a CAGR of over 5% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased focus on
infrastructure development. The demand for garden and lawn tools,
including debris loaders, is estimated to increase over the next five
years with the rising need for maintaining the increasing number of
hotels, golf courses, parks, and public gardens. Different types of
garden and lawn tools, including debris loaders, are used in many public
parks, golf courses, and gardens for landscaping purposes. Therefore,
with an increase in the number of public parks, gardens, and golf
courses around the world, the demand for garden and lawn tools,
including debris loaders, is expected to increase during the forecast
period.
This market research report on the global
debris loaders market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of multifunctional
debris loaders as one of the key emerging trends in the global debris
loaders market:
Global debris loaders market: Advent of
multifunctional debris loaders
Multifunctional debris loaders are in high demand because of their
multiple and unique features. Many end-users prefer products that have
both vacuum as well as blower options. These functions are specifically
required in commercial spaces to ensure ease of operation and optimized
delivery. Multifunctional debris loaders have several features like an
attached bag with blower where all the debris are collected, and quick
lever change from blower to vacuum. These are also available in a 3-in-1
design, which includes blower, vacuum, and shredders. Multipurpose
debris loaders enable a market competitor to price the products
relatively high as a single unit is enabled with different functions.
However, since all the functions are available in one machine, customers
do not have to pay for different machines individually. This trend is
expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
“Apart from the advent of multifunctional debris loaders, some other
factors boosting the growth of the global debris loaders market are, the
expanding real estate industry, the introduction of eco-friendly fuel
used in garden and lawn tools, and the increased investment in strategic
marketing activities,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global debris loaders market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global debris loaders market by
end-user (commercial and residential), by product (skid mount and hitch
mount) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 56%,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental
growth of close to 1%.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
