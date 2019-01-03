Global Debris Loaders Market 2018-2022 | Advent of Multifunctional Debris Loaders to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global debris loaders market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased focus on infrastructure development. The demand for garden and lawn tools, including debris loaders, is estimated to increase over the next five years with the rising need for maintaining the increasing number of hotels, golf courses, parks, and public gardens. Different types of garden and lawn tools, including debris loaders, are used in many public parks, golf courses, and gardens for landscaping purposes. Therefore, with an increase in the number of public parks, gardens, and golf courses around the world, the demand for garden and lawn tools, including debris loaders, is expected to increase during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global debris loaders market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of multifunctional debris loaders as one of the key emerging trends in the global debris loaders market:

Global debris loaders market: Advent of multifunctional debris loaders

Multifunctional debris loaders are in high demand because of their multiple and unique features. Many end-users prefer products that have both vacuum as well as blower options. These functions are specifically required in commercial spaces to ensure ease of operation and optimized delivery. Multifunctional debris loaders have several features like an attached bag with blower where all the debris are collected, and quick lever change from blower to vacuum. These are also available in a 3-in-1 design, which includes blower, vacuum, and shredders. Multipurpose debris loaders enable a market competitor to price the products relatively high as a single unit is enabled with different functions. However, since all the functions are available in one machine, customers do not have to pay for different machines individually. This trend is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the advent of multifunctional debris loaders, some other factors boosting the growth of the global debris loaders market are, the expanding real estate industry, the introduction of eco-friendly fuel used in garden and lawn tools, and the increased investment in strategic marketing activities,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global debris loaders market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global debris loaders market by end-user (commercial and residential), by product (skid mount and hitch mount) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 56%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth of close to 1%.

