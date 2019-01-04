Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Decking Market 2018-2022 | Changing Lifestyles and Increasing Use of Outdoor Living Spaces to Boost Demand | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 03:26pm CET

Technavio analysts forecast the global decking market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005191/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global decking market from 2018-2022. (G ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global decking market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising adoption of prefabricated construction solutions is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global decking market 2018-2022. Prefabricated structures are being adopted across the world as they are more economical and also help to save time during construction. Quality and design standards are the key areas of focus for prefabricated construction, which mitigate the challenges associated with constructing site-built homes.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global decking market is the changing lifestyles and increasing use of outdoor living spaces:

Global decking market: Changing lifestyles and increasing use of outdoor living spaces

Decking is used to extend residences and landscape gardens. In countries such as the US and Canada, backyard decks are popular for lounging and dining. Decking is also used in non-residential applications such as hotel terraces, boardwalks, balconies, leisure centers, patios, and theme parks to effectively utilize open spaces.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction, “Players in the market provide decking, which is easy to install, for residential applications. Thus, factors such as the changing lifestyles of people and the rising use of outdoor living spaces is increasing the need for decking, will drive the growth of the global decking market during the forecast period.”

Global decking market: Segmentation analysis

The global decking market research report provides market segmentation by product (wooden, composite, plastic, and aluminum), by end-user (residential and non-residential), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The wooden segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 38% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 41%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however there will be a decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:45pDAIMLER : German Court Paves Way for Collective Legal Action vs. Daimler Over Emissions -AFP
DJ
03:44pXIEZHONG INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Audit Committee - Terms of Reference ("terms of Reference")
PU
03:44pXIEZHONG INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Nomination Committee - Terms of Reference ("terms of Reference")
PU
03:44pFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : BTG plc
PU
03:44pFLYHT AEROSPACE : Full Stack Developer
PU
03:44pFLYHT AEROSPACE : Front-End Developer
PU
03:44pATENDE : Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2018
PU
03:43pCITY FURNITURE : Commits to Donate Five Percent of Annual Profits to Charities
BU
03:41pSIBANYE GOLD : Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Limited
DJ
03:41pGlobal Fracking Water Treatment Market 2018-2022| Adoption of Supercritical Carbon to Promote Growth| Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
3Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
4NETFLIX : NETFLIX : New Netflix CFO to Tackle Cash-Flow Issues
5APPLE : Intense Growth Fears Pummel Stocks After Apple Cuts Revenue Forecast

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.