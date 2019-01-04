Global Decking Market 2018-2022 | Changing Lifestyles and Increasing Use of Outdoor Living Spaces to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
The rising adoption of prefabricated construction solutions is one of
the major trends being witnessed in the global
decking market 2018-2022. Prefabricated structures are being
adopted across the world as they are more economical and also help to
save time during construction. Quality and design standards are the key
areas of focus for prefabricated construction, which mitigate the
challenges associated with constructing site-built homes.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global decking market is the changing lifestyles and
increasing use of outdoor living spaces:
Global decking market: Changing lifestyles and
increasing use of outdoor living spaces
Decking is used to extend residences and landscape gardens. In countries
such as the US and Canada, backyard decks are popular for lounging and
dining. Decking is also used in non-residential applications such as
hotel terraces, boardwalks, balconies, leisure centers, patios, and
theme parks to effectively utilize open spaces.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction,
“Players in the market provide decking, which is easy to install, for
residential applications. Thus, factors such as the changing lifestyles
of people and the rising use of outdoor living spaces is increasing the
need for decking, will drive the growth of the global decking market
during the forecast period.”
Global decking market: Segmentation analysis
The global decking market research report provides market segmentation
by product (wooden, composite, plastic, and aluminum), by end-user
(residential and non-residential), and by region (the Americas, EMEA,
and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
The wooden segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for
over 38% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the
global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 41%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however
there will be a decrease in its market share.
