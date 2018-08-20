Global Decorative Tiles Market - Forecast to 2022: Grupo Lamosa, Johnson Tiles, Kajaria Ceramics, Mohwak Industries, and RAK Ceramics are Leading the Competition - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Decorative tiles are used as a decorative surfacing material. The
analysts forecast the global decorative tiles market to grow at a CAGR
of 7.8% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising popularity
of green building. Ceramic decorative tiles are not environmentally
friendly as the manufacturing of these tiles require a lot of
non-renewable natural resources such as natural gas. To increase the
sustainability of these files, companies are producing tiles that are
made of recycled materials such as old tiles.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
growing construction industry. Countries such as China, the US, and
India will account for more than half of the growth in the construction
industry during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the fluctuating energy costs. The manufacturing
of tiles requires energy, which is generated through electricity,
natural gas, and coal. The industrial price for natural gas is highly
fluctuating, in turn, impacting the growth adversely during the next few
years.
Key Trends
-
Growing Popularity of 3D-Printed Tiles
-
Rising Popularity of Green Building
-
Growing Demand for Decorative Porcelain Tiles
Key Vendors
-
Grupo Lamosa
-
Johnson Tiles
-
Kajaria Ceramics
-
Mohwak Industries
-
RAK Ceramics
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Application
8. Customer Landscape
9. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
