Global Decorative Tiles Market - Forecast to 2022: Grupo Lamosa, Johnson Tiles, Kajaria Ceramics, Mohwak Industries, and RAK Ceramics are Leading the Competition - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/20/2018 | 07:14pm CEST

The "Global Decorative Tiles Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Decorative tiles are used as a decorative surfacing material. The analysts forecast the global decorative tiles market to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising popularity of green building. Ceramic decorative tiles are not environmentally friendly as the manufacturing of these tiles require a lot of non-renewable natural resources such as natural gas. To increase the sustainability of these files, companies are producing tiles that are made of recycled materials such as old tiles.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing construction industry. Countries such as China, the US, and India will account for more than half of the growth in the construction industry during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuating energy costs. The manufacturing of tiles requires energy, which is generated through electricity, natural gas, and coal. The industrial price for natural gas is highly fluctuating, in turn, impacting the growth adversely during the next few years.

Key Trends

  • Growing Popularity of 3D-Printed Tiles
  • Rising Popularity of Green Building
  • Growing Demand for Decorative Porcelain Tiles

Key Vendors

  • Grupo Lamosa
  • Johnson Tiles
  • Kajaria Ceramics
  • Mohwak Industries
  • RAK Ceramics

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Application

8. Customer Landscape

9. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8msnmg/global_decorative?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
