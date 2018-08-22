Global Deep Learning Market to Grow at a CAGR of 48.4% to Reach $28.83 Billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global deep learning market is anticipated to reach USD 28.83 Bn and
expand at a CAGR of 48.4% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.
Deep learning techniques are used to develop new technologies such as
natural language processing and visual data mining, to enhance product
offerings. The growing need for deep learning in database systems, fraud
detection and cyber security, is driving the growth process of data
mining applications in the deep learning market.
Deep learning offers faster and better memory utilization in comparison
to traditional computing systems. Rising usage of deep learning
technology among various industries such as automotive, advertisement,
medical fuel the growth of the market.
Robust research and development for the expansion of better processing
hardware for deep learning, growing necessity for hardware platforms
with high computing power to execute deep learning algorithms are key
driving factors of deep learning market.
Increasing acceptance of cloud based technology, high usage of deep
learning in big data analytics, and rising applicability in healthcare
and autonomous vehicles are accelerating growth.
Deep learning requires high-performance hardware, which is not easily
available. Greater complexities in hardware owing to complex algorithm
in deep learning technology, can hamper the growth of the market. Many
organizations prefer the traditional route over hyper parameter
optimization, thereby restricting the revenue growth of the deep
learning market.
