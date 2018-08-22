Log in
Global Deep Learning Market to Grow at a CAGR of 48.4% to Reach $28.83 Billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/22/2018 | 10:59am CEST

The "Global Deep Learning Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global deep learning market is anticipated to reach USD 28.83 Bn and expand at a CAGR of 48.4% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Deep learning techniques are used to develop new technologies such as natural language processing and visual data mining, to enhance product offerings. The growing need for deep learning in database systems, fraud detection and cyber security, is driving the growth process of data mining applications in the deep learning market.

Deep learning offers faster and better memory utilization in comparison to traditional computing systems. Rising usage of deep learning technology among various industries such as automotive, advertisement, medical fuel the growth of the market.

Robust research and development for the expansion of better processing hardware for deep learning, growing necessity for hardware platforms with high computing power to execute deep learning algorithms are key driving factors of deep learning market.

Increasing acceptance of cloud based technology, high usage of deep learning in big data analytics, and rising applicability in healthcare and autonomous vehicles are accelerating growth.

Deep learning requires high-performance hardware, which is not easily available. Greater complexities in hardware owing to complex algorithm in deep learning technology, can hamper the growth of the market. Many organizations prefer the traditional route over hyper parameter optimization, thereby restricting the revenue growth of the deep learning market.

Companies Featured

  • Google Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Qualcomm Technologies
  • IBM Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • General Vision Inc.
  • NVIDIA Corporation

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Deep Learning Market - Market Overview

Chapter 3. North America Deep Learning Market - Market Overview

Chapter 4. Europe Deep Learning Market - Market Overview

Chapter 5. Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Market - Market Overview

Chapter 6. Latin America Deep Learning Market - Market Overview

Chapter 7. Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Market - Market Overview

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qxv2n6/global_deep?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
