Global Delta Robots Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 9% During 2019-2023| Technavio

Global delta robots market size will grow by almost USD 241.66 million
during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of approximately 9%. The overall time taken
to identify a product can be reduced, and the speed of operation can be
increased by combining robots with vision systems. With the
incorporation of vision technology, the accuracy and speed of operations
will increase, and there will be a decrease in errors. Such developments
are expected to improve the delta robots' performance.
Technology advances in delta robots
The lightweight of delta robots allows them to achieve greater accuracy
and speed. Previously, only 4-axis delta robots were available. However,
owing to the developments in motion technologies, delta robots are
available in 3-axis, 4-axis, and 6-axis types and can handle a payload
ranging from 1 lb to 26 lbs. Delta robots can perform difficult pick and
place tasks at high speed using machine vision technology. Increasing
innovations and new developments in delta robot technology has broadened
the application sphere, and they are currently used in material
handling, palletizing, and for managing high loads in industrial
manufacturing operations.
“APAC will account for the highest market growth during the forecast
period owing to the emergence of international vendors who offer
high-quality products in the region. The presence of advanced PCB and
substrate manufacturers and the availability of several consumer
electronics and smartphone OEMs will contribute to market growth in
APAC,” says an analyst at Technavio.
Adoption of delta robots assists in ensuring the safety of the workforce
in several end-user industries. The robots reduce industrial accidents,
especially in electronics, semiconductor, and food and beverages
manufacturing activities. The repetitive nature of tasks in these
industries can lead to motion injuries and mental fatigue when using
manual labor. However, robots can handle these tasks with efficiency and
accuracy.
This delta robots industry research report provides an in-depth analysis
of the primary drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact
market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the
competitive landscape and offers details on several delta robots
manufacturers including –
-
ABB
-
FANUC CORPORATION
-
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
-
OMRON Corporation
-
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
