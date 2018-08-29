Global Demerara Sugar Market 2018-2022 | High Demand for Vegan Sugar Varieties to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global demerara sugar market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of consumers showing interest in vegan sugar varieties. Many people have started following a vegan lifestyle, whereby they abstain from using or consuming animal-origin products. A vegan diet is a part of a larger vegan lifestyle. Vegans also opt for vegan sugar varieties such as demerara sugar that does not contain bone char. Bone char made from the bones of cows is used to filter impurities in sugar and remove the brown color. It is expected that the demand for demerara sugar will increase during the forecast period as many consumers are considering vegan alternatives to sugar.

This market research report on the global demerara sugar market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the blending of demerara sugar with natural sweeteners and growing demand for flavored demerara sugar as one of the key emerging trends in the global demerara sugar market:

Global demerara sugar market: Blending of demerara sugar with natural sweeteners and growing demand for flavored demerara sugar

Growing health consciousness among consumers has led many to cut back on the intake of sugar and calories. To cater to this trend, market players are introducing different products that will help reduce the sugar intake. Currently, there are a few vendors who are offering products that have a combination of sweetly spiced demerara sugar and stevia plant extract. There has been a recent spike in the demand for stevia due to increasing awareness about the overall health benefits associated with this sweetener. Thus, blending the demerara sugar with stevia will allow consumers to reduce their calorie intake as well as enjoy the crunch offered by demerara sugar. Moreover, the increasing demand for flavored sugar varieties has penetrated the global demerara sugar market as well, and many players are offering flavored demerara sugar. Thus, with such factors influencing several consumers, the global market is expected show a positive outlook over the next few years.

“Increasing number of consumers are looking for alternatives to white sugar and brown sugar, which is encouraging the demand for demerara sugar. Moreover, increase in product launches and packaging innovations along with omnichannel retailing are some of the major strategies which are expected to contribute to the growth of the overall global market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global demerara sugar market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global interactive kiosk market by end-user (food-service and packaged food and beverage, manufacturers, and retail), by product (regular demerara sugar and demerara sugar cubes) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 51%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Americas is expected to show the highest incremental growth.

