Global Demerara Sugar Market 2018-2022 | High Demand for Vegan Sugar Varieties to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global demerara sugar market is expected to post a CAGR of close to
5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005670/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global demerara sugar market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number
of consumers showing interest in vegan sugar varieties. Many people have
started following a vegan lifestyle, whereby they abstain from using or
consuming animal-origin products. A vegan diet is a part of a larger
vegan lifestyle. Vegans also opt for vegan sugar varieties such as
demerara sugar that does not contain bone char. Bone char made from the
bones of cows is used to filter impurities in sugar and remove the brown
color. It is expected that the demand for demerara sugar will increase
during the forecast period as many consumers are considering vegan
alternatives to sugar.
This market research report on the global
demerara sugar market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the blending of demerara sugar with
natural sweeteners and growing demand for flavored demerara sugar as one
of the key emerging trends in the global demerara sugar market:
Global demerara sugar market: Blending of
demerara sugar with natural sweeteners and growing demand for flavored
demerara sugar
Growing health consciousness among consumers has led many to cut back on
the intake of sugar and calories. To cater to this trend, market players
are introducing different products that will help reduce the sugar
intake. Currently, there are a few vendors who are offering products
that have a combination of sweetly spiced demerara sugar and stevia
plant extract. There has been a recent spike in the demand for stevia
due to increasing awareness about the overall health benefits associated
with this sweetener. Thus, blending the demerara sugar with stevia will
allow consumers to reduce their calorie intake as well as enjoy the
crunch offered by demerara sugar. Moreover, the increasing demand for
flavored sugar varieties has penetrated the global demerara sugar market
as well, and many players are offering flavored demerara sugar. Thus,
with such factors influencing several consumers, the global market is
expected show a positive outlook over the next few years.
“Increasing number of consumers are looking for alternatives to white
sugar and brown sugar, which is encouraging the demand for demerara
sugar. Moreover, increase in product launches and packaging innovations
along with omnichannel retailing are some of the major strategies which
are expected to contribute to the growth of the overall global market,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.
Global demerara sugar market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global interactive kiosk market
by end-user (food-service and packaged food and beverage, manufacturers,
and retail), by product (regular demerara sugar and demerara sugar
cubes) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than
51%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the
forecast period, the Americas is expected to show the highest
incremental growth.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005670/en/