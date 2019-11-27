Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024| Introduction of Organic Jeans to Boost Market Growth| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 08:31am EST

The global denim jeans market size is expected to grow by USD 14.38 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005337/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global denim jeans market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global denim jeans market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing awareness about the harmful effects and ecological imbalance caused in the manufacture of denim fabric has driven market vendors to adopt sustainable manufacturing processes. Vendors are undertaking several initiatives and coordinating with the fashion industry associations in this regard. Thus, the increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors will be one of the critical factors to trigger the denim jeans market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40188

As per Technavio, the introduction of organic jeans will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Denim Jeans Market: Introduction of Organic Jeans

Rising awareness of the benefits of using organic clothes and growing health consciousness among consumers has led to an increase in demand for organic apparel such as organic denim jeans. As a result, vendors in the market are launching new line of organic denims with at least 50% organic content such as organic cotton. Thus, the emergence of organic jeans as a popular choice of organic apparel is anticipated to drive the denim jeans market during the forecast period.

“Product premiumization, high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase and growing strategic alliances are some other key factors that are expected to boost the denim jeans market growth during the forecast period,says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Denim Jeans Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the denim jeans market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively due to the introduction of global brands and products coupled with an increased preference for premium denim jeans. Furthermore, an increase in promotional activities and advertisement campaigns by international players in the denim jeans market of Japan, China and India will lead the region to contribute the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:09aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Names Leaders to Key Philanthropy Roles
BU
09:08aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : :Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder
PU
09:08aAEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : 9M 2019 IFRS Results and Conference Call Dates
PU
09:08aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : 5 reasons why keeping your finances personal can hurt your wallet
PU
09:08aCHICO'S FAS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:08aUPDATE : Notice of Adjournment of Settlement Fairness Hearing Regarding Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving All Persons or Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Akorn, Inc. Common Stock
PR
09:08aCHOPPIES ENTERPRISES : Sets Exit Plans Into Motion, Shuts Down All Its Kisumu Branches
AQ
09:08aCampbell Gray Hotels Joins Global Hotel Alliance
BU
09:07aROAN RESOURCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:06aORGANOCLICK PUBL : COOP Norway will start reselling OrganoWood's wood protection system
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2Oil steadies above $64 as trade hopes offset U.S. inventories
3CONTINENTAL AG : Volkswagen's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update
5BAT says U.S. vaping slowdown will curb growth of e-cig business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group