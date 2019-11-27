Global Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024| Introduction of Organic Jeans to Boost Market Growth| Technavio

The global denim jeans market size is expected to grow by USD 14.38 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005337/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global denim jeans market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing awareness about the harmful effects and ecological imbalance caused in the manufacture of denim fabric has driven market vendors to adopt sustainable manufacturing processes. Vendors are undertaking several initiatives and coordinating with the fashion industry associations in this regard. Thus, the increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors will be one of the critical factors to trigger the denim jeans market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40188

As per Technavio, the introduction of organic jeans will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Denim Jeans Market: Introduction of Organic Jeans

Rising awareness of the benefits of using organic clothes and growing health consciousness among consumers has led to an increase in demand for organic apparel such as organic denim jeans. As a result, vendors in the market are launching new line of organic denims with at least 50% organic content such as organic cotton. Thus, the emergence of organic jeans as a popular choice of organic apparel is anticipated to drive the denim jeans market during the forecast period.

“Product premiumization, high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase and growing strategic alliances are some other key factors that are expected to boost the denim jeans market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Denim Jeans Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the denim jeans market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively due to the introduction of global brands and products coupled with an increased preference for premium denim jeans. Furthermore, an increase in promotional activities and advertisement campaigns by international players in the denim jeans market of Japan, China and India will lead the region to contribute the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005337/en/