Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Dental Biomaterials Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc and Biomatlante SA | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

The dental biomaterials market is poised to grow by USD 342.42 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005597/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Dental Biomaterials Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Dental Biomaterials Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 150-page report with TOC on "Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis Report by Product (bone grafts and membranes and tissue regeneration products) and Geographic Landscape (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-dental-biomaterials-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental condition. In addition, the technological advances and innovations in dental biomaterials is anticipated to boost the growth of the dental biomaterials market.

Factors such as changing food habits and lifestyles, consumption of tobacco, smoking, and poor oral health are increasing the prevalence of dental disorders such as tooth decay and periodontal diseases. The growth of the geriatric population has further increased the prevalence of periodontal diseases across the world. This has increased the demand for biomaterials for tissue engineering and several methods of regenerative periodontal therapies, such as the use of bone graft, barrier membrane, and combined procedures for the treatment of periodontal diseases. Thus, the increasing prevalence of dental conditions is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Dental Biomaterials Companies:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc operates the business across the segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers a wide range of biomaterials. Some of the products offered by the company include PARASORB RESODONT and Matrixflex.

Biomatlante SA

Biomatlante SA operates the business across segments such as Orthopaedics, Spine surgery, Dental regenerative, and Sports surgery. In'Oss and EZ Cure membrane are some of the key product offerings of the company.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. operates the business across the segments such as Technologies and Equipment, and Consumables. Xenograft bone graft material and Resorbable membranes are some of the major offerings of the company.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Envista Holdings Corp. operates the business across segments such as Specialty Products and Technologies, and Equipment and Consumables. Creos xenoprotect, Creos mucogain, and Allografts are some of the popular products offered by the company.

Geistlich Pharma AG

Geistlich Pharma AG operates the business across segments such as Dental, Orthopaedic, and Medical. Hospitals and dental clinics are the key customers of the company. Bio-Oss, Bio-Gide, and Fibro-Gide are some of the major offerings of the company.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dental Biomaterials Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Bone grafts and membranes - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Tissue regeneration products - size and forecast 2020-2024

Dental Biomaterials Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Asia - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • ROW - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Key leading countries

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:13aNATURA : Postponement of the Date of the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings and Modification of the Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
12:13aNCC : Stimulus Measure Critically Needed Now
PU
12:11aLINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Appoints Former Sotheby's CEO, Tad Smith, And ValueAct Capital's Sarah Farrell As New Independent Directors
PR
12:03aCANON : celebrates 17th consecutive year of No. 1 share of global interchangeable-lens digital camera market
PU
12:02aORIENTAL ENERGY : China to resume U.S. LPG imports as Beijing waives trade-war tariff - sources
RE
12:02aMCAFEE : Sweeps Seven Industry Awards, Recognized as Most Innovative and One of the Coolest Security Companies in 2020
BU
12:01aTOYODA GOSEI : Introduces Extra-Large Spindle Grille
BU
03/26U.S. Senate votes to grants struggling aviation sector big bailout
RE
03/25EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL : Management Proposal Changes
PU
03/25FORTUNA SILVER MINES : announces resumption of operations at its San Jose Mine in Oaxaca
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate votes to grants struggling aviation sector big bailout
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
4India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
5KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION : KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set f..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group