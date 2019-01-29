Global Dental Burs Market 2019-2023 | Growing Number of Dental Shows and Conferences to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global dental burs market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Developed countries such as Germany, France, Japan, and the US are witnessing an increase in the number of dental practitioners due to the rise in the number of dental institutions and the growing prevalence of dental conditions. For instance, according to an Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report, 2018, the number of dental practitioners in developed countries is increasing. Therefore, with such an increase in dental institutions, the global dental burs market is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing number of dental shows and conferences will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global dental burs market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global dental burs market: growing number of dental shows and conferences

There has been increasing expenditure by companies and government and non-government institutions to promote awareness about oral health globally. For instance, in October 2018, the Annual World Dental Show by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) was held in India. The popularity of events such as The World Dental Show also serves as a trade and knowledge-sharing platform, which showcases latest technologies, dentistry techniques, and cutting-edge research. Therefore, the global dental burs market can expect to experience accelerated growth due to such shows and conferences.

“The growing prevalence of dental conditions and improved healthcare infrastructure in developed countries such as Canada, the US, and emerging counties such as Mexico create market opportunities for vendors. Countries such as the US and Canada have quality healthcare facilities. These countries are involved in improving their healthcare facilities, including dental care clinics and spaces, which will boost the overall growth of dental burs market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global dental burs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global dental burs market by product (diamond and carbide, and steel dental burs) and geographical regions (North America, ROW, Europe, Asia).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by RoW, Europe, and Asia respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth of close to 1%.

