Global Dental Burs Market 2019-2023 | Growing Number of Dental Shows and Conferences to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global dental burs market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005597/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global dental burs market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Developed countries such as Germany, France, Japan, and the US are
witnessing an increase in the number of dental practitioners due to the
rise in the number of dental institutions and the growing prevalence of
dental conditions. For instance, according to an Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report, 2018, the number of
dental practitioners in developed countries is increasing. Therefore,
with such an increase in dental institutions, the global dental burs
market is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the growing number of dental shows and conferences
will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
dental burs market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global dental burs market: growing number of
dental shows and conferences
There has been increasing expenditure by companies and government and
non-government institutions to promote awareness about oral health
globally. For instance, in October 2018, the Annual World Dental Show by
the Indian Dental Association (IDA) was held in India. The popularity of
events such as The World Dental Show also serves as a trade and
knowledge-sharing platform, which showcases latest technologies,
dentistry techniques, and cutting-edge research. Therefore, the global
dental burs market can expect to experience accelerated growth due to
such shows and conferences.
“The growing prevalence of dental conditions and improved healthcare
infrastructure in developed countries such as Canada, the US, and
emerging counties such as Mexico create market opportunities for
vendors. Countries such as the US and Canada have quality healthcare
facilities. These countries are involved in improving their healthcare
facilities, including dental care clinics and spaces, which will boost
the overall growth of dental burs market,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio.
Global dental burs market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global dental burs market by
product (diamond and carbide, and steel dental burs) and geographical
regions (North America, ROW, Europe, Asia).
The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by RoW,
Europe, and Asia respectively. However, during the forecast period, the
Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth of
close to 1%.
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
