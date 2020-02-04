Log in
Global Dental CAD/CAM Market 2020-2024 | High Demand for Dental Cosmetic Surgeries to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

02/04/2020 | 11:31pm EST

The dental CAD/CAM market is expected to grow by USD 422.68 million during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005808/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dental CAD CAM market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dental CAD CAM market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global cosmetic dentistry market is expected to be worth more than USD 22 million dollars by 2021 driven by the increasing awareness of dental procedures among people. In addition, the rising aging population, where the focus on aesthetics is high, has spurred the growth of CAD-CAM aided surgeries worldwide for dental implants such as dentures, crowns, and bridges. Furthermore, consumers in the developing countries are witnessing an increase in disposable income that has made CAD-CAM aided dental surgeries more affordable. Thus, the increasing demand for dental cosmetic surgeries will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40889

As per Technavio, the use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Dental CAD/CAM Market : Use of Intraoral Scanners and Open Architecture Solutions

Dentists have started using highly advanced intraoral scanners to take impressions of teeth at high speeds. Many such scanners are available in the market; hence scanner manufacturers are providing open-architecture software to allow users to select their own milling center. The files created in open architecture systems are imported to CAD software and then sent for production on milling units. Thus, the use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions is a key trend which is expected to impact the growth of the global dental CAD-CAM market.

“Other factors such as the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, increase in dental-related problems among edentulous and geriatric population, and the development of customized solutions will have a significant impact on the dental CAD/CAM market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dental CAD/CAM Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the dental CAD/CAM market by product (dental practices CAD-CAM systems and dental laboratories CAD-CAM systems), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the dental CAD/CAM market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA and South America. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high level of awareness among patients, reliable and robust reimbursement framework, and high prevalence of dental caries in countries such as the US and Canada.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Product

  • Dental practices CAD-CAM systems
  • Dental laboratories CAD-CAM systems

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
