Global Dental Cameras Market to surpass US$ 3,509.6 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

07/15/2020 | 10:51am EDT

According to CMI, the global dental cameras market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,841.6 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

The rising prevalence of dental problems such as tooth decaying and dental caries is expected to increase the number of visits to dental clinics and hospitals and thereby drive demand for dental consumables such as prosthetics, implants, and others. This is expected to drive growth of the dental equipment market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, around 64% of people in the age group of 18-64 years and 62.7% of people in the age group of 65 years in the U.S. visited dental facility. Moreover, 84.7% of children in the age group of 2-17 years in the U.S. visited to dental facilities.

Manufacturers in the dental care industry are focusing on development of technologically advanced equipment and digital systems for dental procedures. Thus, introduction of such advanced products is expected to drive growth of the dental cameras market during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2018, Futudent, a dental equipment company, launched two new cameras, the microCam and proCam. These are the world’s first miniature 4K (3840x2160@30 fps/ 13Mpix stills) dental cameras, which can be mounted on loupes or chair lights002E. In September 2016, 3Shape, a creator of 3D scanning and CAD/CAM software solutions, launched TRIOS 3 Mono, an upgraded version of TRIOS 3, an intraoral scanner. The upgraded model RealColor scanning, digital shade measurement and an integrated intraoral camera.

Among region, Europe is expected to contribute significant market share in the global dental cameras market owing to the increasing number of root canal surgeries in Europe. For instance, according to the Dental Defence Union (DDU), in 2014/15, over 5.6 million dental patients under National Health Service (NHS), who underwent root canal treatment in England, U.K.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dental cameras market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to launches for dental cameras. For instance, in July 2016, Flight Dental Systems launched Whicam Story 3 Intraoral Camera. It is a high definition camera (1280 x720) with state of the art technology in intraoral cameras.

Among product type, the intraoral dental cameras segment is expected to show robust growth in the global dental cameras market owing to the growing demand for these dental cameras which help the dentist to make a faster and more accurate diagnosis, and give immediate treatment. Moreover, intraoral cameras are comfortable and non-invasive, which does not lead to painful procedures.

Major players operating in the global dental cameras market are

Envista Holdings Corporation, PLANMECA OY., ACTEON Group, DENTSPLY Sirona, Carestream Dental, VATECH Co. Ltd., Owandy Radiology, DURR DENTAL SE, Midmark Corporation, Genoray Co. Ltd., Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd., 3Shape, PreXion, Inc., Cefla Medical Equipment, Apteryx Imaging (Canada), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd, and Align Technology Inc.

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Dental Cameras Market, By Product Type :
    • Intraoral Dental Camera
    • Dental Endoscope Camera
    • Extraoral Dental Cameras
  • Global Dental Cameras Market, By Application:
    • Orthodontics
    • Endodontics
    • Dental Diagnosis
    • Others
  • Global Dental Cameras Market, By End User:
    • Hospitals
    • Dental Clinics
    • Others
  • Global Dental Cameras Market, By Region:
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • U.K.
      • Germany
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • France
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • Australia
      • India
      • China
      • Japan
      • ASEAN
      • South Korea
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Middle East
      • GCC
      • Israel
      • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • South Africa
      • Central Africa
      • North Africa

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.


© Business Wire 2020
