Global Dental Infection Control Products Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and Cantel Medical Corp. | Technavio

The market is driven by the high demand for dental care and digital dentistry. In addition, the growing focus of vendors on strengthening their presence in emerging markets is anticipated to boost the growth of the dental infection control products market.

The growing incidence of oral diseases is propelling the demand for dental infection control products to treat dental problems, prevent dental infections, and maintain oral healthcare. Consequently, researchers are introducing advanced dental care technology such as lasers, digital X-rays, and teledentistry. Furthermore, the inclusion of dental coverage in National Health Insurance (NHI) bills and rising number of trained dentists are enhancing the access to oral care. Digital dentistry is gaining momentum in the market as it is user-friendly, improves accuracy, and minimizes cost and time. It also provides a high-level of predictability along with ensuring a flexible, smooth, and efficient workflow. Thus, the high demand for dental care and digital dentistry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Dental Infection Control Products Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers Molded Face Masks, Lead Free Autoclave Steam Indicator Tape, and Other products.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Medical, Life Sciences, Dental, and Dialysis. The company offers CLEANING & CARE PRODUCTS, DENTAL UNIT WATERLINE CLEANER, HAND CARE PRODUCTS, and Others.

COLTENE Group

COLTENE Group is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Infection Control, Dental Preservation, and Efficient Treatment. The company offers MicroMega, COLETENE, and SciCan.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The company offers Surface Disinfectants, Self-Sealing Sterilization Pouches, Surface Disinfectants, Disposable Prophy Angles, and Others.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Technologies & Equipment and Consumables. The company offers Air Water Syringe Tips, Barriers, Sensor Covers, and Sterilization.

Dental Infection Control Products Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Consumables

Equipment

Dental Infection Control Products Market Geographic Segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

