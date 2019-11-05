Global Dental Infection Control Products Market 2020-2024| Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and Cantel Medical Corp. | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global dental infection control products market and the market is poised to grow by USD 352.5 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005693/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dental infection control products market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 152-page research report with TOC on "Dental Infection Control Products Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Products (consumables and equipment), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the high demand for dental care and digital dentistry. In addition, the increasing focus of vendors on strengthening their presence in emerging markets is anticipated to further boost the growth of the dental infection control products market.

There is an increase in the number of patients with oral diseases such as gum diseases and periodontitis. This is driving the demand for dental infection control products as they help in treating dental problems, preventing dental infections, and maintaining oral health care. In addition, the adoption of these products is supported by the advances in dental care technology such as digital X-rays, tele dentistry, and lasers. Digital dentistry offers a smooth and flexible workflow with high level of predictability and accuracy. Thus, the high demand for dental care and digital dentistry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Dental Infection Control Products Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers products such as Molded Face Masks, Lead Free Autoclave Steam Indicator Tape, and Other products in the global dental infection control products market segment.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp. is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through the following business units: Medical, Life Sciences, Dental, and Dialysis. The company offers products such as CLEANING & CARE PRODUCTS, DENTAL UNIT WATERLINE CLEANER, HAND CARE PRODUCTS, and Others.

COLTENE Group

COLTENE Group is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely Infection Control, Dental Preservation, and Efficient Treatment. The company offers products such as MicroMega, COLETENE, and SciCan.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Technologies & Equipment and Consumables. The company offers products such as Air Water Syringe Tips, Barriers, and Sensor Covers.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The company offers products such as Surface Disinfectants, Self-Sealing Sterilization Pouches, , Disposable Prophy Angles, and Others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dental Infection Control Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Consumables

Equipment

Dental Infection Control Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Dental Surgical Equipment Market – Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market by product (dental systems and equipment and dental lasers) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005693/en/