Global Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Market 2019-2023| Rise in Adoption of Teledermatology to Promote Growth| Technavio

The global dermatology endoscopy devices market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in prevalence of dermatology-related conditions. Dermatology endoscopes are noninvasive devices that are used to diagnose dermatological diseases such as skin cancer, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis among others. To achieve optimal disease management, the diagnosis of skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma, intraepidermal carcinoma, and malignant skin lesions requires early detection. Therefore, dermatology endoscopes can be beneficial.

This market research report on the global dermatology endoscopy devices market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in adoption of teledermatology as one of the key emerging trends in the global dermatology endoscopy devices market:

Global dermatology endoscopy devices market: Rise in adoption of teledermatology

Teledermatology is a subspecialty of dermatology, which combines applications of e-health and telemedicine and uses telecommunication technologies to transfer medical information. It allows a dermatologist to receive digital images of dermoscopic lesions and examine them. It is beneficial for both patients as well as primary care providers. It can overcome challenges such as the shortage of skilled professionals in developing regions and helps in reducing the waiting period for patients and the cost incurred by patients on traveling or missing work.

“Growing awareness of and the need for teledermatology have led companies to develop dermatology endoscopy devices that can enable teledermatology. The use of such products can help dermatologists in providing treatment to patients in remote areas. Hence, teledermatology can drive the growth of the global dermatology endoscopy devices market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health care equipment.

Global dermatology endoscopy devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global dermatology endoscopy devices market by product (traditional and digital) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The traditional segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for 55% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of 44%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however there will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 2%.

