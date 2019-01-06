Global Detergent Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Acceptance of Liquid Detergents to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global detergent market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005090/en/
Technavio predicts the global detergent market to post a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growth in
surfactants market. Surfactants help in reducing the surface tension of
water and thereby increase the wetting and spreading dynamics of water.
These compounds improve the cleaning performance by enabling quick and
effective wetting of substrate surfaces such as clothes dishes and
others. Moreover, the detergent segment accounted for the largest share
in the global surfactants market in 2017. Thus, the growth in
surfactants is expected to enhance the growth of the detergent market,
during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global
detergent market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing acceptance of liquid
detergents as one of the key emerging trends in the global detergent
market:
Global detergent market: Increasing acceptance
of liquid detergents
The concept of liquid detergent was introduced after powder detergents
and bars/soaps, but the adoption of liquid detergent has gained
significant market share over the latter. This scenario has propelled
the demand and value of liquid detergent. Some of the benefits of using
liquid detergents are liquid detergents completely dissolve in water,
whereas powder detergents do not completely dissolve; liquid detergents
do not accumulate on clothes, whereas powder detergents leave stains;
liquid detergents do not clog the process flow of washing machine,
whereas powder detergents sometimes clog the workflow, leaving residues.
Thus, these factors drive the adoption of liquid detergents, fueling the
growth of the detergent market.
Global detergent market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global detergent market by
end-user (household, commercial and industrial), by type (powder,
liquid) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share close to 53%,
followed by EMEA and Americas respectively. During the forecast period,
the APAC market is expected to continue dominating the global detergent
market and register the highest incremental growth.
