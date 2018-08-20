Global Diagnostic Neuroimaging Markets & Emerging Applications - Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Diagnostic Neuroimaging Markets and Emerging Applications, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this research study covers the diagnostic applications of advanced imaging in neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. The geographical market covered is North America (US), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Key Features

A quantification of the size of procedure volumes for select neurology disorders (Alzheimer's disease, Epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Stroke and Brain Tumor) for the above-mentioned markets from 2017 to 2022

Market forecasts presenting the incidence and prevalence population for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis

Insight into brain imaging and neuroimaging technologies, insights into technology trends, future diagnostic and therapeutic perspectives, and competitive landscape

Diagnostic imaging procedure volumes and service market revenue estimates for select neurology disorders (Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, Stroke and Brain Tumor) for the base year 2017

Key insights on recent advancements in neuroinformatics initiatives and novel platforms shaping the future, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications in neuroimaging focusing on new advancements and future developments.

Current key products and solutions offerings in neuroimaging software applications

Growth opportunities and companies to action section that enlists the key roles that can be taken up by companies for growth along with an illustrative list of key company profiles including GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems, Ricoh, Hitachi, and Shimadzu

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Segmentation

3. Neurological Disorders - A Burden to the Society

4. Neuroimaging, Neurology Disorders, and Neurodegenerative Diseases - Introduction

5. Key Neuroimaging Technologies

6. Role of Advanced Neuroimaging in Diagnosis and Treatment of Neurological Disorders and Neurodegenerative Diseases - Emerging Care Pathways

7. Software Applications in Neuroimaging Androle of Neuroinformatics

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

9. Competitive Landscape - Key Vendor Profiles

Canon Medical Systems

Combinostics

CorTechs Labs

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems

Near Infrared Spectroscopy

Olea Medical

Philips Healthcare

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Shimadzu

Siemens Healthineers

SyntheticMR

10. Neurology Disorders Imaging Market - Procedure Volumes and Service Market Revenue Estimates

11. The Last Word

