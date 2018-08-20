Global Diagnostic Neuroimaging Markets & Emerging Applications - Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Diagnostic Neuroimaging Markets and Emerging Applications, Forecast to
2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The scope of this research study covers the diagnostic applications of
advanced imaging in neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. The
geographical market covered is North America (US), Europe, and
Asia-Pacific (APAC).
Key Features
-
A quantification of the size of procedure volumes for select neurology
disorders (Alzheimer's disease, Epilepsy, Parkinson's disease,
Multiple Sclerosis, Stroke and Brain Tumor) for the above-mentioned
markets from 2017 to 2022
-
Market forecasts presenting the incidence and prevalence population
for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease,
Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis
-
Insight into brain imaging and neuroimaging technologies, insights
into technology trends, future diagnostic and therapeutic
perspectives, and competitive landscape
-
Diagnostic imaging procedure volumes and service market revenue
estimates for select neurology disorders (Alzheimer's disease,
epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, Stroke and Brain
Tumor) for the base year 2017
-
Key insights on recent advancements in neuroinformatics initiatives
and novel platforms shaping the future, including Artificial
Intelligence (AI) applications in neuroimaging focusing on new
advancements and future developments.
-
Current key products and solutions offerings in neuroimaging software
applications
-
Growth opportunities and companies to action section that enlists the
key roles that can be taken up by companies for growth along with an
illustrative list of key company profiles including GE Healthcare,
Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems,
Ricoh, Hitachi, and Shimadzu
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Segmentation
3. Neurological Disorders - A Burden to the Society
4. Neuroimaging, Neurology Disorders, and Neurodegenerative Diseases -
Introduction
5. Key Neuroimaging Technologies
6. Role of Advanced Neuroimaging in Diagnosis and Treatment of
Neurological Disorders and Neurodegenerative Diseases - Emerging Care
Pathways
7. Software Applications in Neuroimaging Androle of Neuroinformatics
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
9. Competitive Landscape - Key Vendor Profiles
-
Canon Medical Systems
-
Combinostics
-
CorTechs Labs
-
GE Healthcare
-
Hitachi Medical Systems
-
Near Infrared Spectroscopy
-
Olea Medical
-
Philips Healthcare
-
Ricoh Company Ltd.
-
Shimadzu
-
Siemens Healthineers
-
SyntheticMR
10. Neurology Disorders Imaging Market - Procedure Volumes and Service
Market Revenue Estimates
11. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gfbl8d/global_diagnostic?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005182/en/