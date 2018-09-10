Global Diesel Vehicle Common Rail Injection System Market 2018-2022| Key Insights and Forecasts| Technavio

The global diesel vehicle common rail injection system market is expected to be 20.32 million units by 2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005779/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global diesel vehicle common rail injection system market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for direct fuel injection engines in emerging countries. Consumers in emerging economies are highly cost-sensitive. Hence, low-cost utility vehicles are highly preferred. Increased mileage is a major factor influencing the purchasing decision of customers in emerging countries. Vehicles with more mileage have less maintenance cost than high-powered vehicles. Hence, vehicle manufacturers are increasingly equipping vehicles with direct injection fuel delivery systems for reducing fuel consumption. This is expected to drive the global diesel vehicle common rail injection system market in emerging countries.

This market research report on the global diesel vehicle common rail injection system market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of homogeneous charge compression ignition system engines as one of the key emerging trends in the global diesel vehicle common rail injection system market:

Global diesel vehicle common rail injection system market: Development of homogeneous charge compression ignition system engines

Increasing stringency of emission norms has caused vehicle manufacturers to research across various avenues to increase the efficiency of combustion and reduce the formation of emissions. The homogeneous charge compression ignition system is an old technology developed to eliminate spark plug for ignition within the combustion chamber. However, the increased cost of implementation of this technology stopped the company from further developing HCCI systems.

“Considering stringent emission regulations and fuel efficiency norms, R&D activities on HCCI system within engines are going on for replacing mechanical fuel injection systems, HCCI systems with common rail injection system offer an advanced reduction in emission levels of particulate matter and NOx,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics.

Global diesel vehicle common rail injection system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global diesel vehicle common rail injection system market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 56%. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 50%. However, by 2022, APAC is expected to surpass EMEA to become the leading region, accounting for a market share of nearly 51%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005779/en/