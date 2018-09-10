Global Diesel Vehicle Common Rail Injection System Market 2018-2022| Key Insights and Forecasts| Technavio

The global diesel vehicle common rail injection system market is
expected to be 20.32 million units by 2022, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due
to a decline in the year-over-year growth.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand
for direct fuel injection engines in emerging countries. Consumers in
emerging economies are highly cost-sensitive. Hence, low-cost utility
vehicles are highly preferred. Increased mileage is a major factor
influencing the purchasing decision of customers in emerging countries.
Vehicles with more mileage have less maintenance cost than high-powered
vehicles. Hence, vehicle manufacturers are increasingly equipping
vehicles with direct injection fuel delivery systems for reducing fuel
consumption. This is expected to drive the global diesel vehicle common
rail injection system market in emerging countries.
This market research report on the global
diesel vehicle common rail injection system market 2018-2022
also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to
impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio
classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the development of homogeneous
charge compression ignition system engines as one of the key emerging
trends in the global diesel vehicle common rail injection system market:
Global diesel vehicle common rail injection
system market: Development of homogeneous charge compression ignition
system engines
Increasing stringency of emission norms has caused vehicle manufacturers
to research across various avenues to increase the efficiency of
combustion and reduce the formation of emissions. The homogeneous charge
compression ignition system is an old technology developed to eliminate
spark plug for ignition within the combustion chamber. However, the
increased cost of implementation of this technology stopped the company
from further developing HCCI systems.
“Considering stringent emission regulations and fuel efficiency
norms, R&D activities on HCCI system within engines are going on for
replacing mechanical fuel injection systems, HCCI systems with common
rail injection system offer an advanced reduction in emission levels of
particulate matter and NOx,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for
automotive electronics.
Global diesel vehicle common rail injection
system market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global diesel vehicle common
rail injection system market by application (passenger cars and
commercial vehicles) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas).
The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 56%. This application segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 50%. However,
by 2022, APAC is expected to surpass EMEA to become the leading region,
accounting for a market share of nearly 51%.
