Global Digital Business Support System Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 15% During 2019-2023 | Technavio

Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the Global
Digital Business Support System Market for the forecast period
2019-2023. This digital business support system market analysis report
segments the market by component (solutions, and services), and
geographic region (North America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America).
Global digital business support system market size will grow by about
USD 2.96 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of close to 15%. With the
growing adoption of advanced technology and analytical tools such as big
data and loT, enterprises are witnessing the availability of abundant
data. Thus, companies are increasingly focusing on analyzing and using
this data promptly to get a competitive advantage over cost and time.
This has increased awareness about the need for adopting digital
business support systems for security and customer data management.
Thus, the advent of big data and analytics services will fuel the growth
of the digital business supports system market during the forecast
period.
Need to improve business efficiency
With the increasing availability of resources and opportunities,
businesses are growing, and new players are entering the market. As a
result, the competition is becoming more intense, resulting in an
increased demand for outcomes and profits in the business environment.
Thus, business owners are focusing on establishing a better
communication platform to get connected with end-users, which has led to
the introduction of automation and flexible techniques for business
processing and customer handling. Digital business support system
generates a substantial amount of data, which can lead to enhanced
business productivity by using several risk-averting models and
predictive mechanisms. Hence, the digital support system has become a
strategic priority for organizations in telecommunication, media and
entertainment, and Internet services. Therefore, the need to improve
business efficiency will drive the digital business support system
market growth in the coming years.
“North America is an early adopter of advanced technologies such as
digital business support systems. Countries such as the US and Canada
are dominating the digital business support system market in North
America owing to the increasing adoption of advanced network
technologies in various sectors such as telecommunication and media and
entertainment. Further, the significant presence of OTT providers in
North America is augmenting the adoption of customer management, and
bill management, which is creating demand for efficient digital business
support systems,” says an analyst at Technavio.
This digital business support system industry research report provides
an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and
challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The
report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several
digital business support system companies including -
-
Accenture Plc
-
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
-
IBM Corp.
-
Infosys Ltd.
-
Oracle Corp.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
