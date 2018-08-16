Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2018-2022 | 22% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global digital English language learning market to
grow at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period, according
to their latest market research report.
The increasing use of artificial intelligence and chatbots is one of the
major trends being witnessed in the global
digital English language learning market 2018-2022. Most digital
English language learning solutions rely on artificial intelligence. The
incorporation of artificial intelligence helps in developing customized
English language learning solutions and tracking student progress. It
helps in assimilating data from multiple sources and producing content
that is customized for a student. Similarly, chatbots aid in
facilitating conversation with a student via artificial intelligence and
facilitates interactive learning.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global digital English language learning market is the
adoption of English as a global language:
Global digital English language learning
market: Adoption of English as a global language
Used by 20% of the population, English is a widely spoken language.
English is considered a common language of communication between
countries and governments. The use of the English language is not
limited to a few geographies alone, in fact, it is an official language
in 39 countries and a co-official language in 34 countries across the
globe.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education
technology, “Numerous multinationals such as Airbus,
Daimler-Chrysler, Renault, and Samsung have adopted English as their
official business language. The proficiency in the language aids in
smooth cross-border communication, as cross-border business interactions
are generally framed in English. Such factors contribute towards the
growth of the global digital English language learning market.”
Global digital English language learning
market: Segmentation analysis
The global digital English language learning market research report
provides market segmentation by end-user (non-academic learners and
academic learners), by product (on-premise deployment and cloud-based
deployment), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides
an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Of the two major end-user segments, the non-academic learner's segment
held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 55% of the
market. The extensive use of English for corporate communication and the
advent of smartphones and m-learning methods are the major drivers to
impact the growth of the segment.
The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for more than 39% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas
respectively. The market’s growth in the region is primarily contributed
by India, China, and Japan. The incorporation of English and other
foreign languages in pre-school grades is a key driver of the APAC
market.
