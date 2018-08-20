Log in
Global Digital English Language Learning Market (2018-2022): Key Vendors are EF Education First, Houghton Mifflin, McGraw-Hill Education, Oxford University Press, Pearson ELT, and Sanako Corp - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/20/2018 | 07:33pm CEST

The "Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital English Language Learning Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.38% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the use of artificial intelligence and chatbots. Most digital English language learning solutions depend on artificial intelligence in a major way. The incorporation of artificial intelligence helps in developing customized English language learning solutions and tracking student progress.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the adoption of English as a global language. English is a widely spoken language and is considered as a common language of communication between countries and governments. Developing English language skills helps in minimizing the barriers that hinder cross-border communications.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the innovations in the wearable devices market. Product innovations in the wearable devices market have led to development of language translation and interpretation devices which may hinder the growth of digital English language learning market.

Key Vendors

  • EF Education First
  • Houghton Mifflin
  • McGraw-Hill Education
  • Oxford University Press
  • Pearson ELT
  • Sanako Corporation

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Product

8. Customer Landscape

9. Market Segmentation by End-User

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jrnzdt/global_digital?w=4


