Global Digital English Language Learning Market (2018-2022): Key Vendors are EF Education First, Houghton Mifflin, McGraw-Hill Education, Oxford University Press, Pearson ELT, and Sanako Corp - ResearchAndMarkets.com

One trend affecting this market is the use of artificial intelligence
and chatbots. Most digital English language learning solutions depend on
artificial intelligence in a major way. The incorporation of artificial
intelligence helps in developing customized English language learning
solutions and tracking student progress.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
adoption of English as a global language. English is a widely spoken
language and is considered as a common language of communication between
countries and governments. Developing English language skills helps in
minimizing the barriers that hinder cross-border communications.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the innovations in the wearable devices market. Product innovations in
the wearable devices market have led to development of language
translation and interpretation devices which may hinder the growth of
digital English language learning market.
Key Vendors
-
EF Education First
-
Houghton Mifflin
-
McGraw-Hill Education
-
Oxford University Press
-
Pearson ELT
-
Sanako Corporation
