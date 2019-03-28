Global Digital Solutions, Inc.'s Chairman & CEO, Bill Delgado, Speaks With Spotlight Growth Live

Sacramento, CA, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Spotlight Growth has published new content on Global Digital Solutions, Inc. ("GDSI" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: GDSI), a Florida-based security & technology solutions company.



The content and video provide an overview of GDSI, latest news, and offer further analysis.

GDSI Recently Closes Acquisition of HarmAlarm, Forms New Aviation Technology Subsidiary

On March 4, 2019, Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GDSI) announced it has completed the acquisition of HarmAlarm, a unique company with a patented aviation technology. HarmAlarm utilizes infrared technology as a “precision low-visibility landing aid” for commercial application. The technology has the ability to provide optimized “landing trajectory” and additional safety information during hazardous weather conditions, such as: wind, icing, turbulence, low ceilings, fog, and more.

As a result of the acquisition, GDSI has formed a new subsidiary called GDSI Aviation Solutions. The new subsidiary will house HarmAlarm and will be led by its inventor, Gary Ball.

GDSI is still awaiting a judicial ruling in its lawsuit against Rontan pertaining to their motion to dismiss and GDSI’s opposition filings. Rontan initially filed their motion to dismiss in late 2018, with GDSI providing a clear and comprehensive rebuke opposition motion in early January 2019.

Global Digital Solutions has relied on the prestigious law firm, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, in its case against Rontan. William Isaacson of the Washington office and Carlos Sires of the Fort Lauderdale office are handing GDSI’s case.

GDSI Chairman & CEO Talks Commercial Aviation Safety, HarmAlarm Acquisition and Case Against Rontan In Interview

It has been quite a start for Global Digital Solutions in 2019. The stock is up around 265% year-to-date, after strong operational progress. The company is fully up to date on its SEC and OTC Markets reporting requirements and, as previously noted, is working on its suit against Rontan.

GDSI’s Chairman & CEO, Bill Delgado, recently spoke with Spotlight Growth Live detailing the company’s progress and other key topics. In the interview with Mr. Delgado, Leah talks with the CEO about the recent Ethiopian Airlines crash and the surrounding questions of aviation safety, GDSI’s recent acquisition and the progress of its suit against Rontan. To view the video, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M8Y5yJ7Sc8

For more information on Global Digital Solutions, Inc., please visit: http://www.gdsi.co and http://spotlightgrowth.com/index.php/2019/03/05/global-digital-solutions-inc-s-otc-pink-gdsi-harmalarm-acquisition-positions-company-for-major-air-travel-growth-opportunity/ and http://spotlightgrowth.com/index.php/2019/03/13/technical-analysis-global-digital-solutions-inc-otc-pink-gdsi-looks-to-be-preparing-for-next-leg-higher/

