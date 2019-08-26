Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market 2019-2023 | 16% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years| Technavio

The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market size is poised to grow by USD 920.76 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005297/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 123-page research report with TOC on "Direct-to-consumer genetic testing Market Analysis Report by distribution channel (direct sales and retail sales), and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2019 - 2023". Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the growing adoption of direct-to-consumer genetic testing in early disease diagnosis. In addition, the increasing regulatory approvals of direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits are expected to further boost the growth of the market.

The prevalence of various types of cancers has been increasing significantly over the years. Early disease diagnosis is a crucial factor for the treatment of these life-threatening diseases. Thus, the demand for direct-to-consumer genetic testing is increasing as it provides information on the risk of developing various diseases. Therefore, the adoption of direct-to-consumer genetic testing in early disease diagnosis is increasing, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The stringent regulatory environment in the field of genomics and the standardization of genetic testing services by regulatory authorities such as the EU and US FDA are compelling vendors to offer legally authorized products in the commercial market. Moreover, validity approval from regulatory authorities is also garnering the trust of investors, which in turn is augmenting the inflow of capital into R&D of direct-to-consumer genetic testing products. This is creating prospects for high market growth during the forecast period.

For More Information: Request a Free Sample Report

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

23andMe Inc.

Invitae Corp.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Key Regions for the Direct-to-consumer genetic testing Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market – Global Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market by product (retinal disorder therapeutics, glaucoma therapeutics, dry eye syndrome therapeutics, eye infections and inflammation therapeutics, and other therapeutics) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market– Global Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market by product (small molecules and biologics) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005297/en/