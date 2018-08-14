Log in
Global Directional Coupler Market (2018-2022) is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 7.19%: Analysis by Application - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 11:40am CEST

The "Global Directional Coupler Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the rapid growth of wireless computing devices along with the advent of IoT. IoT is a technology that interconnects electronic devices to create a network wherein the devices interact with each other using the internet.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the proliferation of next-generation LTE wireless networks propelling the RF market. The surge in data traffic in recent times has compelled network carriers to migrate to LTE networks such as 4G and 5G.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the short product life cycle impacting pricing strategies. Directional coupler vendors need to constantly upgrade and develop high performance and cost-effective devices.

Key Vendors

  • MACOM Technology Solutions
  • Murata Manufacturing
  • Skyworks Solutions
  • STMicroelectronics
  • TDK

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Application

8. Customer Landscape

9. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r36ch2/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
