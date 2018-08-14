Global Directional Coupler Market (2018-2022) is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 7.19%: Analysis by Application - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
One trend affecting this market is the rapid growth of wireless
computing devices along with the advent of IoT. IoT is a technology that
interconnects electronic devices to create a network wherein the devices
interact with each other using the internet.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
proliferation of next-generation LTE wireless networks propelling the RF
market. The surge in data traffic in recent times has compelled network
carriers to migrate to LTE networks such as 4G and 5G.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the short product life cycle impacting pricing strategies. Directional
coupler vendors need to constantly upgrade and develop high performance
and cost-effective devices.
Key Vendors
-
MACOM Technology Solutions
-
Murata Manufacturing
-
Skyworks Solutions
-
STMicroelectronics
-
TDK
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Application
8. Customer Landscape
9. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
