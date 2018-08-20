Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2018-2022| Rising Popularity of Medical Tourism to Spur Growth | Technavio

The global disposable medical supplies market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing need for disposable medical supplies. End-users are increasingly preferring medical supplies such as anesthesia face masks instead of reusable devices. The increase in demand for disposable medical supplies has a lower risk of transmitting infections from one patient to another, compared to reusable medical supplies, as single-use devices do not need to undergo reprocessing like reusable devices.

This market research report on the global disposable medical supplies market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising popularity of medical tourism as one of the key emerging trends in the global disposable medical supplies market:

Global disposable medical supplies market: Rising popularity of medical tourism

People from less developed countries travel to major medical centers in highly developed countries, as treatment is unavailable in their home country. Also, people from developed countries travel to developing nations due to lower-priced medical treatments. Moreover, people travel to other countries as treatments may be illegal in the home country. The US is one of the most expensive countries for healthcare. One of the major factors responsible for this is the reduced number of doctors in the country.

“The global medical tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period. This high growth will increase the demand for disposable medical supplies in countries, where the cost of healthcare is lower as compared with other countries. Therefore, the growth in the medical tourism will increase the demand for disposable medical supplies in the future,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global disposable medical supplies market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global disposable medical supplies market by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 45%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the disposable medical supplies market during the forecast period.

