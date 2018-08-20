Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2018-2022| Rising Popularity of Medical Tourism to Spur Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 02:40pm CEST

The global disposable medical supplies market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005291/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global disposable medical supplies marke ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global disposable medical supplies market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing need for disposable medical supplies. End-users are increasingly preferring medical supplies such as anesthesia face masks instead of reusable devices. The increase in demand for disposable medical supplies has a lower risk of transmitting infections from one patient to another, compared to reusable medical supplies, as single-use devices do not need to undergo reprocessing like reusable devices.

This market research report on the global disposable medical supplies market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising popularity of medical tourism as one of the key emerging trends in the global disposable medical supplies market:

Global disposable medical supplies market: Rising popularity of medical tourism

People from less developed countries travel to major medical centers in highly developed countries, as treatment is unavailable in their home country. Also, people from developed countries travel to developing nations due to lower-priced medical treatments. Moreover, people travel to other countries as treatments may be illegal in the home country. The US is one of the most expensive countries for healthcare. One of the major factors responsible for this is the reduced number of doctors in the country.

“The global medical tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period. This high growth will increase the demand for disposable medical supplies in countries, where the cost of healthcare is lower as compared with other countries. Therefore, the growth in the medical tourism will increase the demand for disposable medical supplies in the future,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global disposable medical supplies market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global disposable medical supplies market by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 45%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the disposable medical supplies market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:09pNICE : Announces Closing of Mattersight Acquisition, Introducing a New Generation of Customer Analytics
BU
03:08pGet Ready to Celebrate Tooth Fairy Day!
BU
03:07pSouth Star Mining Announces Advanced Testing Program, Listing on OTCQB Exchange and DTC Eligibility
AQ
03:07pHTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:07pRISE LIFE SCIENCE : Enters Commercialization Phase with Retail Sales in California
AQ
03:07pSJI : Stephen H. Clark Appointed President and Chief Operating Officer, South Jersey Energy Solutions
AQ
03:07pPREMIER INC. : to Provide Operational Transformation Consulting and Analytics Services to University of Louisville Hospital and University of Louisville Physicians
BU
03:06pST JAMES PLACE : In hot water
PU
03:06pSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : The market started to retrace its losses after the US and China said they would resume talks over their trade dispute
PU
03:06pACCENTURE : Appoints Adam Kerj Chief Creative Officer of the Nordic Region for Accenture InteractiveAccenture Appoints Adam Kerj Chief Creative Officer of the Nordic Region for Accenture Interactive
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China shifts to Iranian tankers to keep oil flowing amid U.S. san..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.