Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market 2019-2023 | 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global disposable oxygen masks market is expected to post a CAGR over 11% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005298/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global disposable oxygen masks market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for disposable oxygen masks over reusable oxygen masks is expected to boost the growth of the disposable oxygen masks market size during the forecast period. Disposable oxygen masks are increasingly being preferred over reusable oxygen masks owing to their various advantages. The prevention of infections is one of the major advantages of these masks. They have a lower risk of transmitting infections and communicable diseases as they are discarded after a single-use. In addition, these masks allow users to save considerable time, money, and effort compared with reusable oxygen masks which need to be cleaned, sterilized, stored and counted.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32103

As per Technavio, the innovative marketing strategies of vendors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market: Innovative Marketing Strategies of Vendors

Vendors in the market are adopting innovative marketing strategies to increase their market penetration. Several vendors have entered into agreements with group purchasing organizations (GPO), which will enable them to access hospitals and increase the sales of their disposable oxygen masks. In addition, vendors are offering discounts or promotional offers online, which has led to an increase in the number of online purchases. Such strategies are anticipated to drive the disposable oxygen masks market growth during the forecast period.

“The growing demand for oxygen therapy for home healthcare, and the increasing focus on improvements in materials used and design of disposable oxygen masks will have a significant impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Disposable oxygen masks Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global disposable oxygen masks market by product (adult-size disposable oxygen mask, and pediatric-size disposable oxygen masks) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market, driven by factors such as the presence of established vendors, and the rising number of surgical patients requiring supplemental oxygenation.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005298/en/