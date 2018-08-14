Global Domain Names Markets 2016-2024: New Benchmark Set in Top-Level Domain Pricing With .web Acquisition

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Domain Names - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Domain Names in Thousands by the following Segments:



Country Code TLDs

Generic TLDs

The report profiles 228 companies including many key and niche players such as:



1&1 Internet AG (Germany)

123 Reg, Ltd. (UK)

Afilias Limited (Ireland)

ARI Registry Services (Australia)

Domain.com, LLC. (USA)

Donuts, Inc. (USA)

GMO Internet, Inc. (Japan)

GoDaddy, Inc. (USA)

Key-Systems GmbH (Germany)

Melbourne IT Group (Australia)

Minds + Machines Group Limited (British Virgin Islands)

Moniker Online Services, LLC. (USA)

Namecheap, Inc. (USA)

NeuStar, Inc. (USA)

Nominet UK (UK)

Register.com (USA)

Rightside Group, Ltd. (USA)

Shopify, Inc. (Canada)

Tucows, Inc. (Canada)

Enom, Inc. (USA)

United Domains AG (Germany)

VeriSign, Inc. (USA)

Web.com Group, Inc. (USA)

Wix.com, Inc. (Israel)

Znet Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Domain Names: Rapid Internet Penetration in Developing Regions Spurring Industry Growth

Key Indicators Impacting Domain Name Industry Growth

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Expanding Middle Class Population: Harbinger of Good Times for Domain Industry

Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth

Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth

Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth

Market Outlook



2. MAJOR INDUSTRY TRENDS AND ISSUES

New gTLDS Bump up Registrations

Increased Registrations from China Pushing Market Growth Globally

New Domain Name Extensions Emerging As Relatively Inexpensive Option

com Still Market Leader, But New gTLDs Fast Catching Up

Introduction of New gTLDs could Potentially Tilt Balance towards Registrars

Exclusive Registry Rights Stifling Competition

Despite Hype, Pace of International Domain Names Registrations Yet to Pick Up

Emoji Domain Name: A Long Road Lies Ahead

Lack of Browser Support

Need to Enter Domain Name in Browser

Unavailability in Majority of Well-Known Domain Extensions

Domain Hijacking

A Real Threat to Domain Name Industry

Domain Name Hijacking

Measures for Preventing Domain Name Hijacks



3. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

New Benchmark Set in Top-Level Domain Pricing With .web Acquisition



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Name.com Launches Personal Branding Suite

Prologue

Ganjapreneur.com Launches New Domain Name Market

Rightside Launches .GAMES Domain Extension

GMO Registry Unveils .shop top level domain

Donuts Inc. Unveils .WINE and .VIN gTLDs

GoDaddy Re-launch .cn Domain Name

Rightside Launches .LIVE and .STUDIO Domain Extensions

Domain.com Unveils .TECH and .ONLINE Domain Extensions

Rightside Unveils .BAND Domain Extension for Music Industry

Rightside Launches .FORSALE Domain Extension for Retail and Real Estate Industry

Rightside Unveils .GIVES and .DEGREE Domain Extensions



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Rightside and Donuts Enter into Merger Agreement

Radix Sells casino.online

1&1 and Sedo Collaborate to Offer Domain Names To Sedo's Customers

Rightside and Donuts Extend Agreement for New gTLD Registry Services Agreement

GoDaddy Completes Acquisition of Host Europe Group

Key-Systems Buys European Domain Centre ApS

Rightside Sells Enom to Tucows

Sedo Partners With Boston Ivy Registry for Premium Domain Name Auction

Tucows Buys Melbourne IT's International Wholesale Domain Reseller Channel

Sedo and Enom Inks Partnership Agreement for Premium Domain Name Distribution

Rightside Secures .NEWS Domain Extension



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 228 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 242)

The United States (68)

Canada (13)

Japan (7)

Europe (88) France (6) Germany (17) The United Kingdom (20) Italy (7) Spain (9) Rest of Europe (29)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (50)

Middle East (8)

Latin America (6)

Africa (2)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hz95lx/global_domain?w=12



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Internet and E-Commerce