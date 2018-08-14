Global Domain Names Markets 2016-2024: New Benchmark Set in Top-Level Domain Pricing With .web Acquisition

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Domain Names in Thousands by the following Segments:
Country Code TLDs
Generic TLDs
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Domain Names: Rapid Internet Penetration in Developing Regions Spurring Industry Growth Key Indicators Impacting Domain Name Industry Growth Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism Expanding Middle Class Population: Harbinger of Good Times for Domain Industry Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth Market Outlook
2. MAJOR INDUSTRY TRENDS AND ISSUES New gTLDS Bump up Registrations Increased Registrations from China Pushing Market Growth Globally New Domain Name Extensions Emerging As Relatively Inexpensive Option com Still Market Leader, But New gTLDs Fast Catching Up Introduction of New gTLDs could Potentially Tilt Balance towards Registrars Exclusive Registry Rights Stifling Competition Despite Hype, Pace of International Domain Names Registrations Yet to Pick Up Emoji Domain Name: A Long Road Lies Ahead Lack of Browser Support Need to Enter Domain Name in Browser Unavailability in Majority of Well-Known Domain Extensions Domain Hijacking A Real Threat to Domain Name Industry Domain Name Hijacking Measures for Preventing Domain Name Hijacks
COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES Name.com Launches Personal Branding Suite Prologue Ganjapreneur.com Launches New Domain Name Market Rightside Launches .GAMES Domain Extension GMO Registry Unveils .shop top level domain Donuts Inc. Unveils .WINE and .VIN gTLDs GoDaddy Re-launch .cn Domain Name Rightside Launches .LIVE and .STUDIO Domain Extensions Domain.com Unveils .TECH and .ONLINE Domain Extensions Rightside Unveils .BAND Domain Extension for Music Industry Rightside Launches .FORSALE Domain Extension for Retail and Real Estate Industry Rightside Unveils .GIVES and .DEGREE Domain Extensions
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY Rightside and Donuts Enter into Merger Agreement Radix Sells casino.online 1&1 and Sedo Collaborate to Offer Domain Names To Sedo's Customers Rightside and Donuts Extend Agreement for New gTLD Registry Services Agreement GoDaddy Completes Acquisition of Host Europe Group Key-Systems Buys European Domain Centre ApS Rightside Sells Enom to Tucows Sedo Partners With Boston Ivy Registry for Premium Domain Name Auction Tucows Buys Melbourne IT's International Wholesale Domain Reseller Channel Sedo and Enom Inks Partnership Agreement for Premium Domain Name Distribution Rightside Secures .NEWS Domain Extension
FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
