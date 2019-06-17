Global Dressings Market 2019-2023 | Rising Popularity of Organic Dressings to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global dressings market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005295/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global dressings market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the global dressings market size is
the increased demand for vegan diets. The consumption of vegan foods is
growing significantly owing to the health benefits they provide, which
include low blood sugar levels, improved kidney functioning, and low
risk of heart diseases. It also reduces the chances of osteoarthritis
and rheumatoid arthritis. A vegan diet is highly nutritious and
comprises of vegan dressings which contain a low amount of saturated
fat, and cholesterol and are rich in various vitamins. Therefore, the
growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits associated
with the inclusion of vegan dressings in their diet will trigger market
growth during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the rising popularity of natural, organic, and
gluten-free dressings will have a positive impact on the market and
contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
dressings market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes
other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth
over 2019-2023.
Global dressings market: Rising popularity of
natural, organic, and gluten-free dressings
With increasing health consciousness among consumers, the demand for
natural, organic, and gluten-free dressings is growing significantly
across the world. Organic foods contain antioxidants that prevent the
risk of heart disease and also helps in coping with vision problems.
Similarly, the consumption of gluten-free products is beneficial for the
body as it helps in keeping cholesterol under control, promotes
digestive health, and increases energy levels. As a result, an
increasing number of vendors are using nutrient-rich, natural, and
organic ingredients to launch organic and gluten-free dressings.
Therefore, the health benefits of natural, organic, and gluten-free
dressings will increase their demand, thereby fueling the dressings
market during the forecast period.
“Apart from the rising popularity of natural, organic, and
gluten-free dressings, other factors such as the increase in mergers and
acquisitions, and the rising trend of private label products will have a
significant impact on the dressings market growth during the forecast
period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global dressings market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global dressings market by
product (mayonnaise, sauces, herbs and spices, and vegetable oils), and
geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The North American region led the dressings market in 2018, followed by
Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. The growth of the
dressings market in North America can be attributed to the shifting
consumer preference towards a healthy lifestyle, which has increased the
consumption of products that are nutritious, healthy and offer a variety
of flavors.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005295/en/